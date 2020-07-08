6926 Woodlake Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors ice maker walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/63b051e064 ---- Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay only 35% of the standard security deposit. Take $100 off the first months rent! Adorable townhouse in Magnolia Bay. Recently updated kitchen with brand new stainless steel applicances, brand new refriferator w/ icemaker, and brand new granite counter tops. All new flooring throughout. Brand new ceiling fans with updated light fixtures. All faucets and fixtures have been recently upgraded. Both bedrooms are located upstairs and feature walk-in closets. Conveniently located near Maitland, College Park, Seminole State College, Altamonte Springs, Florida Hospital, I-4, 414, 429, 436, shopping, dining and entertainment! Granite Countertops Large Backyard Walk In Closets Wood Flooring