Lockhart, FL
6787 Brittany Chase Court
Last updated July 16 2020 at 2:50 PM

6787 Brittany Chase Court

Location

6787 Brittany Chase Court, Lockhart, FL 32810
Lockhart

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6787 Brittany Chase Court have any available units?
6787 Brittany Chase Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lockhart, FL.
Is 6787 Brittany Chase Court currently offering any rent specials?
6787 Brittany Chase Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6787 Brittany Chase Court pet-friendly?
No, 6787 Brittany Chase Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lockhart.
Does 6787 Brittany Chase Court offer parking?
No, 6787 Brittany Chase Court does not offer parking.
Does 6787 Brittany Chase Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6787 Brittany Chase Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6787 Brittany Chase Court have a pool?
Yes, 6787 Brittany Chase Court has a pool.
Does 6787 Brittany Chase Court have accessible units?
No, 6787 Brittany Chase Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6787 Brittany Chase Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6787 Brittany Chase Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6787 Brittany Chase Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6787 Brittany Chase Court does not have units with air conditioning.
