All apartments in Lockhart
Find more places like 5550 New Cambridge Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lockhart, FL
/
5550 New Cambridge Rd
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:16 PM

5550 New Cambridge Rd

5550 New Cambridge Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lockhart
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5550 New Cambridge Road, Lockhart, FL 32810
Lockhart

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom, 2 Baths for Rent at 5550 New Cambridge Rd Orlando, FL 32810 - 3 Bedroom, 2 Baths for Rent at 5550 New Cambridge Rd Orlando, FL 32810; Range, Refrigerator, D/W, Disposal, Central Heat and A/C. . Call to schedule a showing. Pet allowed up to 20lbs

For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Rick Sein at 407-716-0459 or David Chatburn at 407-716-3890.

Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to Kathy.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an application. HOA Approval Required.

Driving Directions: Take Rose Avenue North of SR 441; Left onto New Cambridge Road.

(RLNE5174753)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5550 New Cambridge Rd have any available units?
5550 New Cambridge Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lockhart, FL.
What amenities does 5550 New Cambridge Rd have?
Some of 5550 New Cambridge Rd's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5550 New Cambridge Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5550 New Cambridge Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5550 New Cambridge Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5550 New Cambridge Rd is pet friendly.
Does 5550 New Cambridge Rd offer parking?
No, 5550 New Cambridge Rd does not offer parking.
Does 5550 New Cambridge Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5550 New Cambridge Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5550 New Cambridge Rd have a pool?
No, 5550 New Cambridge Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5550 New Cambridge Rd have accessible units?
No, 5550 New Cambridge Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5550 New Cambridge Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5550 New Cambridge Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 5550 New Cambridge Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5550 New Cambridge Rd has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Grand Reserve at Maitland
1939 Grand Isle Cir
Lockhart, FL 32810

Similar Pages

Lockhart 1 BedroomsLockhart 2 Bedrooms
Lockhart 3 BedroomsLockhart Apartments with Pool
Lockhart Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FL
Heathrow, FLWindermere, FLDeBary, FLMinneola, FLThe Villages, FLTitusville, FLConway, FLEustis, FLMeadow Woods, FLDaytona Beach Shores, FLCocoa, FLEagle Lake, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus