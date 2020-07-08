4179 Caywood Cir

Amenities

Due to high interest you must submit your basic info such as # of people, income?, employment, Pet info, etc. before asking for a showing!!!!

Beautiful 3/1 Home near all major highways. Updated windows, Central A/C & heat, tarrazzo floors, newer appliances, ceiling fans throughout, front porch, spacious fenced in back yard with storage shed. Secured outside laundry hook up/ storage room. Covered carport, pet friendly.

