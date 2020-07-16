3360 Argonaut Drive

Amenities

Beautiful townhouse for rent, great NE location, quiet and family friendly neighborhood, close to restaurants, very good schools and easy access to downtown and I-10 highway. Floor size 1235 sft, 2 story, 3 bedrooms , 2 bathrooms, living room, dining area, kitchen, small desk/office space under stairs, inside laundry room with washer and dryer included, stainless steel refrigerator, garbage disposal, spacious backyard with small storage shed and private fence backyard.

Wood and tile floors. Well maintained and cozy home.

Yearly pet fee of $200 if you have furry friends.

