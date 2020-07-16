All apartments in Leon County
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:39 AM

3360 Argonaut Drive

3360 Argonaut Drive · (850) 264-7183
Location

3360 Argonaut Drive, Leon County, FL 32312

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1200 · Avail. now

$1,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1235 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Townhouse - Property Id: 26167

Beautiful townhouse for rent, great NE location, quiet and family friendly neighborhood, close to restaurants, very good schools and easy access to downtown and I-10 highway. Floor size 1235 sft, 2 story, 3 bedrooms , 2 bathrooms, living room, dining area, kitchen, small desk/office space under stairs, inside laundry room with washer and dryer included, stainless steel refrigerator, garbage disposal, spacious backyard with small storage shed and private fence backyard.
Wood and tile floors. Well maintained and cozy home.
Yearly pet fee of $200 if you have furry friends.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/26167
Property Id 26167

(RLNE5664094)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

