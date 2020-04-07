All apartments in Lely Resort
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

8023 Players Cove DR

8023 Players Cove Drive · (239) 537-6699
Location

8023 Players Cove Drive, Lely Resort, FL 34113
Lely Resort

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6-101 · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2091 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful Furnished Condo in Player's Cove at Lely Resort. Located Directly across the street from the Award Winning Players Club & Spa. It offers a Large Master Bedroom, Open Floor Plan with a great kitchen. Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter Tops and Eat In Kitchen area. Large 2 Car Garage. A Beautiful View of Water and Golf Course from the Lanai. Located on a Cul-De-Sac, no traffic. Electric Storm Shutters. The Vacation Rental has the Option of utilizing the Players Club & Spa for a transfer fee of $365.00. This facility offers 12 Tennis Courts, 2 Resort Style Pools w/ waterfall features and 1 Lap Pool. Dining Facilities and Entertainment. A Fitness Center with numerous other amenities No Smoking! Rent For Season Today!! You won't be disappointed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8023 Players Cove DR have any available units?
8023 Players Cove DR has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8023 Players Cove DR have?
Some of 8023 Players Cove DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8023 Players Cove DR currently offering any rent specials?
8023 Players Cove DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8023 Players Cove DR pet-friendly?
No, 8023 Players Cove DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lely Resort.
Does 8023 Players Cove DR offer parking?
Yes, 8023 Players Cove DR does offer parking.
Does 8023 Players Cove DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8023 Players Cove DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8023 Players Cove DR have a pool?
Yes, 8023 Players Cove DR has a pool.
Does 8023 Players Cove DR have accessible units?
No, 8023 Players Cove DR does not have accessible units.
Does 8023 Players Cove DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8023 Players Cove DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 8023 Players Cove DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 8023 Players Cove DR does not have units with air conditioning.
