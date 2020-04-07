8023 Players Cove DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Beautiful Furnished Condo in Player's Cove at Lely Resort. Located Directly across the street from the Award Winning Players Club & Spa. It offers a Large Master Bedroom, Open Floor Plan with a great kitchen. Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter Tops and Eat In Kitchen area. Large 2 Car Garage. A Beautiful View of Water and Golf Course from the Lanai. Located on a Cul-De-Sac, no traffic. Electric Storm Shutters. The Vacation Rental has the Option of utilizing the Players Club & Spa for a transfer fee of $365.00. This facility offers 12 Tennis Courts, 2 Resort Style Pools w/ waterfall features and 1 Lap Pool. Dining Facilities and Entertainment. A Fitness Center with numerous other amenities No Smoking! Rent For Season Today!! You won't be disappointed!