8023 Players Cove DR

Amenities
Beautiful Furnished Condo in Player's Cove at Lely Resort. Located Directly across the street from the Award Winning Players Club & Spa. It offers a Large Master Bedroom, Open Floor Plan with a great kitchen. Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter Tops and Eat In Kitchen area. Large 2 Car Garage. A Beautiful View of Water and Golf Course from the Lanai. Located on a Cul-De-Sac, no traffic. Electric Storm Shutters. The Vacation Rental has the Option of utilizing the Players Club & Spa for a transfer fee of $365.00. This facility offers 12 Tennis Courts, 2 Resort Style Pools w/ waterfall features and 1 Lap Pool. Dining Facilities and Entertainment. A Fitness Center with numerous other amenities No Smoking! Rent For Season Today!! You won't be disappointed!