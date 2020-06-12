/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:10 PM
157 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Leisure City, FL
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
13916 Southwest 278th Lane
13916 Southwest 278th Lane, Naranja, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
2349 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
1010 Northeast 42nd Avenue
1010 Northeast 42nd Avenue, Homestead, FL
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
967 NE 36th Ave
967 NE 36th Ave, Homestead, FL
Live in one of the most desirable family oriented community at Homestead. Pool, Gym and Guard Gate. Two Floors House with Four Bedrooms. Spacious living, dining and family room. New vinyl in bedrooms, tile on first Floor. Home ready to move in.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 10:49pm
Baywinds
1 Unit Available
126 Southeast 33rd Terrace
126 Southeast 33rd Terrace, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1642 sqft
126 Southeast 33rd Terrace, Homestead, FL 33033 - 3 BR 2 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/12/2020. No pets allowed.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 10:49pm
1 Unit Available
1395 Northeast 33rd Avenue
1395 Northeast 33rd Avenue, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1379 sqft
1395 Northeast 33rd Avenue Apt #102-26, Homestead, FL 33033 - 3 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/12/2020. Pets: allowed. Huge beautiful Townhouse for Rent!!!.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2307 NE 42 CIR
2307 Northeast 42nd Circle, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1468 sqft
2307 Marbella Cove - 3 Bed 3 bath available July 2020 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5362088)
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
940 NE 42 Ave 940
940 Northeast 42nd Avenue, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathroom TOWNHOUSE IN GREAT COMMUNITY OF WATERSTONE. Property features tiled through out the first floor and wood on the stairs and second floor. Great neighborhood, close to schools and shopping center.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
1650 NE 33rd Ave
1650 Northeast 33rd Avenue, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1379 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom unit in Malibu Bay! This property will not disappoint, featuring a spacious layout with living room, dining room, and family room area. All tile floors downstairs, and carpeted upstairs.
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
1 Unit Available
930 NE 33rd. Terrace # 201. Homestead
930 Northeast 33rd Terrace, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1176 sqft
Move in: First, Last & Security. Total $4,200. Ready to move in.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
980 NE 33 TE
980 Northeast 33rd Terrace, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Great opportunity to enjoy living in this spacious bright condo, unit is under renovation, new floor, new AC, new toilets, freshly painted.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Oasis
1 Unit Available
134 SE 28th Ter
134 Southeast 28th Terrace, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Beautiful Condo with 3 Bed / 2 Full Bath / 1 Parking Space + lots of guest. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and granite counter top. Tile in living areas and carpet in bedrooms...
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
3520 Northeast 10th Drive
3520 Northeast 10th Drive, Homestead, FL
Amazing 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in Homestead. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, pool, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Oasis
1 Unit Available
3488 NE 1st St
3488 Northeast 1st Street, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Located in the private Mirage community, this charming home boasts open living areas that accommodate many different styles and layouts.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
27913 SW 139th Path
27913 Southwest 139th Path, Naranja, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Large 3/2.5 two story townhouse with 1 car garage. Easy access to turnpike, US1 and Homestead, & air force base. Clubhouse with pool and gym.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Oasis
1 Unit Available
132 NE 24 Avenue
132 NE 24th Ave, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
CONFORTABLE 3BED/2.5BATHS 2STORY HOME. 2 GARAGE + 2 PARKING DRIVEWAY. RECENTLY BUILT. WITH LENNAR'S EVERYTHINGS INCLUDED ® HOME EXPERIENCE. OPEN KITCHEN, SPACIOUS AREAS. TILED GROUND FLOOR, CARPETED UPSTAIRS. DESIRABLE HOME AT BARBADOS At OASIS.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
14223 SW 272nd Ln
14223 Southwest 272nd Lane, Naranja, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
SPACIOUS TOWNHOUSE FOR RENT IN HOMESTEAD AT MANDARIN LAKES, A QUIET COMMUNITY IN NARANJA AREA. STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. WASHER & DRYER. EASY ACCESS TO FLORIDA TURNPIKE. EASY TO SHOW!
1 of 47
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
4143 NE 9th St
4143 Northeast 9th Street, Homestead, FL
BEAUTIFUL 4/2.5 SINGLE FAMILY HOME FOR RENT. GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD, BEAUTIFUL BACKYARD, AMAZING GATED COMMUNITY! EASY TO SEE!
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
1720 NE 33rd Ave
1720 Northeast 33rd Avenue, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
WOW! WHAT A GREAT TOWNHOUSE! ENJOY THE 24 HRS SECURITY GUARD AND THE TOP CLASS RESORT FACILITIES IN THIS BEAUTIFUL GATED COMMUNITY IN MALIBU. THE VILLAS AT CARMEL INCLUDE A CLUBHOUSE W/ FITNESS CENTER AND POOL. BRIGHT AND SPACIOUS 3 BR, 2.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
3375 NE 15th Dr
3375 Northeast 15th Drive, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1379 sqft
Beautifully maintained two story town home with three large bedrooms and three baths located in beautiful Malibu Bay in Homestead. Feels and looks like new.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
2247 Portofino Ave
2247 Portofino Avenue, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
This is a 3 bedroom 2 & 1/2 bath single family home that boasts a large living area. Open kitchen/dining layout with a large living room and high ceilings. Plenty of space!! Located in the exclusive community of Waterstone.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
930 NE 34th Ave
930 Northeast 34th Avenue, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Desirable and rarely available 3 beds 2 baths corner unit located on the first floor. This freshly painted and professionally cleaned unit is located in Malibu Bay, a gated community.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
1120 NE 39th Ave
1120 Northeast 39th Avenue, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
Well located single-family home! 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Ready to move! Great neighborhood in Homestead. Title floor, kitchen cabinetry, appliances, washer, and dryer. Pet fee refundable, $500.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Oasis
1 Unit Available
383 NE 27th Ter
383 Northeast 27th Terrace, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Great opportunity to buy this beautiful condo at Caribbean Isles Villas. Spacious unit with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, nice size kitchen, washer and dryer in unit. Easy to show via show assist.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
1650 NE 33rd Rd
1650 Northeast 33rd Road, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
Ready to move in 3 bedroom unit. The property will surprise you featuring a spacious layout with living room, dinning room and family room area. Villas at Carmel has a lot to offer, community pool, clubhouse and work out room.
