59 Apartments for rent in Lady Lake, FL with garage

Lady Lake apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >
24 Units Available
Parkside at East Village
13765 Northeast 136th Loop Road, Lady Lake, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,633
1442 sqft
Our brand new property has everything you're looking for. We believe in maintaining a simple lifestyle while taking on life's adventures. Our apartments feature convenient design elements with a welcoming and luxurious appeal.
Results within 1 mile of Lady Lake

1 Unit Available
1549 HARDEEVILLE COURT
1549 Hardeeville Court, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1156 sqft
This unfurnished well maintained 2 bedroom/2 bath Colony Patio Villa is located in one of the most desirable areas The Village of Mallory Square it is just 5 minutes from Lake Sumter Landing which has nightly entertainment numerous dining

1 Unit Available
12189 SE 173RD PLACE
12189 Southeast 173rd Place, Marion County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1731 sqft
LONG TERM UNFURNISHED PET FRIENDLY AVAILABLE AUG 2020 Awesome home in the beautiful location of Stonecrest Retirement Community GREAT HOME NICE AND SPACIOUS Unfurnished and ready for you to move in! Two car garage, screened in birdcage on the back

1 Unit Available
404 Amaya Ave
404 Amaya Avenue, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1477 sqft
Long Term - MOVE IN READY! Make this Beauregard Courtyard Villa your home. Lovely 2 bedroom 2 bathroom villa with 1.5 car garage. FULLY furnished for a ready to live home. Birdcage covered porch with a hot tub. Extra seating area beside the home.

1 Unit Available
1318 PAGELAND WAY
1318 Pageland Way, The Villages, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1392 sqft
This is a lovely home ready for you to move in and enjoy our famous lifestyle Nice three bedroom two bath home. Good location to get to Lake Sumter Landing and all the shopping, dining, etc. There is wifi and tv service included.

1 Unit Available
615 DELGADO AVENUE
615 Delgado Avenue, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1094 sqft
Delightful furnished two bedroom two bath courtyard villa with a golf cart included.

1 Unit Available
11405 SE 177TH STREET
11405 Southeast 177th Street, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1032 sqft
Located in the gated community of Stonecrest. Home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Nice enclosed lanai with no rear neighbors. Comes completely furnished with washer and dryer in garage. Cable and wifi included. 3 month minimum lease.
Results within 5 miles of Lady Lake

1 Unit Available
1892 Quailey Court
1892 Quailey Court, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2080 sqft
Beautiful Home in The Villages - Lakefront in The Village of Hillsborough! Just step in through the front door and take in the incredible lake view. If you love the feel of Florida, the water, the colors, the landscape, this home is the one for you.

Pennbrooke
1 Unit Available
243 Bentwood Dr
243 Bentwood Drive, Lake County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1919 sqft
2020 - 55+ Pennbrooke. Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home! With an extra tv room and lovely screened in back room to enjoy. Master bedroom includes a King bed with tv, 2nd bedroom includes a queen bed with tv. Pull out couch in extra tv room.

1 Unit Available
7799 SE 168th Lone Oak Loop
7799 Southeast 168th Lone Oak Loop, The Villages, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1934 sqft
7799 SE 168th Lone Oak Loop Available 07/01/20 3BR/2BA Seasonal Rental Home in The Village of Calumet Grove w/Golf Cart - Enjoy the warm Florida weather in this beautiful 3BR/2BA Golf-Front, Gardenia model home in The Village of Calumet Grove.

1 Unit Available
1182 Merryweather Way
1182 Merryweather Way, The Villages, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1685 sqft
3BR/2BA Unfurnished Cumberland Villa in Village of Bridgeport-Creekside Landing - UNFURNISHED for ANNUAL TERM! It Can't Get Better Than This! You will not be disappointed with this home's convenience of being directly in one of the "hopping" Town

Village of Tamarind Grove
1 Unit Available
2035 Countrywind Ct.
2035 Countrywind Court, The Villages, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1398 sqft
Available April - 3BR/2BA Seasonal in Southern Star Villas - -AVAILABLE APRIL 2020 -3BR/2BA Seasonal Rental in The Village Tamarind Grove/Southern Star Villas -Location Location! Retreat to this beautiful 3BR/2BA Villa in the Village of Tamarind

1 Unit Available
6091 Manion Ter
6091 Manion Ter, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1266 sqft
This Beautiful home is located in The Villages, Monarch Groves neighborhood. Surrounded by beautiful waterways and pathways. Near the Riverbend Recreation Center, Rupert Canine Park, and Swallowtail Recreation Area.

1 Unit Available
14432 SE 143rd Ter
14432 Southeast 143rd Terrace, Marion County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2352 sqft
*High End, 4 Bedroom/3 Bath, Recently Renovated Rental on Beautiful Lake Weir* Seasonal/Short-Term: $4,500 per month -or- 7 night minimum: $300 per night. No Smoking. No Pets. Call or Book Today at www.marioncountyflvacationrentals.

1 Unit Available
2806 SALAMANCA STREET
2806 Salamanca Street, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1156 sqft
READY FOR LONG TERM YOU WON'T EVER HAVE TO MOVE UNFURNISHED Two bedroom two bath patio villa in awesome location off of El Camino Real in the VILLAs of LA CRESCENTA. Pools and golf close by. Nice open living/dining room.

1 Unit Available
1135 SANTA CRUZ DRIVE
1135 Santa Cruz Drive, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1146 sqft
Really nice long term rental available now. This courtyard villa is in a great location. So close to everything, shopping, dining, nightly entertainment, gas stations and banking facilities. Partially furnished.

1 Unit Available
17233 SE 84TH KNIGHT AVENUE
17233 Southeast 84th Knight Avenue, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1158 sqft
Really lovely and comfortable courtyard villa with two bedrooms king in master queen in guest. Dining area seats six. No homes behind the property and fenced in. Do have a view of a lake. Close to Hwy 42, Lopez Country Club, dining and shopping.

1 Unit Available
1644 LATTA COURT
1644 Latta Court, The Villages, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1392 sqft
Beautiful Amarillo 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in Sunset Pointe. Very open floor plan with the living room featuring a flat screen TV with amble seating to watch your favorite programs.

1 Unit Available
2498 UTICA WAY
2498 Utica Way, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1156 sqft
2/2 Colony Patio Villa in the Lovely Village of Lynnhaven. Vaulted ceilings and tile and laminate through the entire home. Completely furnished with everything you would need to move in.

1 Unit Available
1201 JOHNSTON PATH
1201 Johnston Path, The Villages, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1927 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath Gardenia designer home located in Caroline. Very open floor plan from the kitchen to the living room. Master bedroom has a Queen bed, with 2 walk in closets, dual vanity sinks and a walk in shower.

1 Unit Available
2315 KENILWORTH PLACE
2315 Kenilworth Place, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1108 sqft
GREAT LOCATION! This furnished/turnkey 2/2 Callaway Cabana Villa is ready to move in. Located in Ezell Villas in the Village of Tall Trees, which is between 466 and 466-A.

1 Unit Available
1128 OLD DOMINION ROAD
1128 Old Dominion Road, The Villages, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1397 sqft
Looking to experience The Villages but aren't read to buy? Why not rent?? We welcome You to Explore all that The Villages has to offer in one of the most desirable locations near Lake Sumter Landing.

1 Unit Available
2107 KERWOOD LOOP
2107 Kerwood Loop, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1135 sqft
AVAILABLE MAY FOR LONG TERM FURNISHED AND IN A GREAT LOCATION Beautiful ranch home in the center of the Villages. VILLAGE OF AMELIA CLOSE TO LAKE SUMTER Two bedroom two bath home. Non smoking. Laminate, carpet and vinyl.

1 Unit Available
9019 SE HWY 42
9019 Southeast 165th Street, Marion County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1700 sqft
Great 3/2 home across The Villages.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Lady Lake, FL

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

