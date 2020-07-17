408 S Lake Street

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2/1 House - Walking Distance to Hospital. Next to Bus Line - Cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath single family home is centrally located on Lake Street, directly across the street from Leesburg Regional Medical Center, close to Downtown Leesburg. Tight knit community close to Public Transit route. Tile throughout the unit and all major kitchen appliances included, washer/dryer hookup in attached utility/storage room. Can't beat this location or price.



Feel free to drive by and take a look at the area and the exterior of the home, we show the inside once the an application is submitted, or you may wait until an open house is scheduled to view a home without submitting an application.



Application can be found at www.reddoorfl.com under the listings tab.



Move in Ready July 10th 2020



$65.00 Application Fee - adults 18 and up

$950.00 Security Deposit (depending on background)

$875.00 Monthly Rent (Includes monthly pest control)

$150.00 Move In Processing Fee

$250.00 NON-REFUNDABLE Pet Deposit (no aggressive breeds)

**RENTERS INSURANCE IS REQUIRED**



Rental Qualifications:

Minimum income equal to or greater than 2.5x the monthly rent

2 years verifiable rental history

2 years verifiable employment history

Criminal/Credit Background Check (18 and over)



**Application fee's are NON-REFUNDABLE. All applications are presented for owner approval - multiple applications may be accepted on any unit**



(RLNE5889321)