Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

408 S Lake Street

408 South Lake Street · (407) 579-7992
Location

408 South Lake Street, Leesburg, FL 34748

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 408 S Lake Street · Avail. now

$875

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 792 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2/1 House - Walking Distance to Hospital. Next to Bus Line - Cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath single family home is centrally located on Lake Street, directly across the street from Leesburg Regional Medical Center, close to Downtown Leesburg. Tight knit community close to Public Transit route. Tile throughout the unit and all major kitchen appliances included, washer/dryer hookup in attached utility/storage room. Can't beat this location or price.

Feel free to drive by and take a look at the area and the exterior of the home, we show the inside once the an application is submitted, or you may wait until an open house is scheduled to view a home without submitting an application.

Application can be found at www.reddoorfl.com under the listings tab.

Move in Ready July 10th 2020

$65.00 Application Fee - adults 18 and up
$950.00 Security Deposit (depending on background)
$875.00 Monthly Rent (Includes monthly pest control)
$150.00 Move In Processing Fee
$250.00 NON-REFUNDABLE Pet Deposit (no aggressive breeds)
**RENTERS INSURANCE IS REQUIRED**

Rental Qualifications:
Minimum income equal to or greater than 2.5x the monthly rent
2 years verifiable rental history
2 years verifiable employment history
Criminal/Credit Background Check (18 and over)

**Application fee's are NON-REFUNDABLE. All applications are presented for owner approval - multiple applications may be accepted on any unit**

(RLNE5889321)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 S Lake Street have any available units?
408 S Lake Street has a unit available for $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 408 S Lake Street currently offering any rent specials?
408 S Lake Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 S Lake Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 408 S Lake Street is pet friendly.
Does 408 S Lake Street offer parking?
No, 408 S Lake Street does not offer parking.
Does 408 S Lake Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 408 S Lake Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 S Lake Street have a pool?
No, 408 S Lake Street does not have a pool.
Does 408 S Lake Street have accessible units?
No, 408 S Lake Street does not have accessible units.
Does 408 S Lake Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 408 S Lake Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 408 S Lake Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 408 S Lake Street does not have units with air conditioning.
