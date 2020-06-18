9836 Catena WAY

Amenities

Annual Rental in Fort Myers - 3/2.5 1,819 sqft. 2 story town home in the gated community of Sail Harbour. This 2story unfurnished unit features all major appliances (including washer and dryer), granite counter tops in the kitchen, carpet and tile throughout, walk in shower in the master bath, 3 large walk in closets, screened in lanai, and brick pavers leading up to the 1 car garage. Enjoy the community pool on your days off! Sail Harbour is located close to Health Park, quick access to the beaches and major roadways. No pets permitted. No smoking permitted. Trash is included.



Application Fee $100 PER ADULT. One-time lease administrative fee of $160. Please note that properties within an Association may have an additional application process, will be subject to an additional fee(s) and an additional approval process.