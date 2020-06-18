All apartments in Lee County
9836 Catena WAY
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:10 AM

9836 Catena WAY

9836 Catena Way · (239) 482-8040
Location

9836 Catena Way, Lee County, FL 33908

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 104 · Avail. now

$1,450

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Annual Rental in Fort Myers - 3/2.5 1,819 sqft. 2 story town home in the gated community of Sail Harbour. This 2story unfurnished unit features all major appliances (including washer and dryer), granite counter tops in the kitchen, carpet and tile throughout, walk in shower in the master bath, 3 large walk in closets, screened in lanai, and brick pavers leading up to the 1 car garage. Enjoy the community pool on your days off! Sail Harbour is located close to Health Park, quick access to the beaches and major roadways. No pets permitted. No smoking permitted. Trash is included.

Application Fee $100 PER ADULT. One-time lease administrative fee of $160. Please note that properties within an Association may have an additional application process, will be subject to an additional fee(s) and an additional approval process.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9836 Catena WAY have any available units?
9836 Catena WAY has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9836 Catena WAY have?
Some of 9836 Catena WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9836 Catena WAY currently offering any rent specials?
9836 Catena WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9836 Catena WAY pet-friendly?
No, 9836 Catena WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee County.
Does 9836 Catena WAY offer parking?
Yes, 9836 Catena WAY offers parking.
Does 9836 Catena WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9836 Catena WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9836 Catena WAY have a pool?
Yes, 9836 Catena WAY has a pool.
Does 9836 Catena WAY have accessible units?
No, 9836 Catena WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 9836 Catena WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 9836 Catena WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9836 Catena WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 9836 Catena WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
