6343 Mark Lane

Cute, super private, furnished, remodeled camper in beautiful neighborhood available for one or two people. Perfect for students or single mother, this cute camper is located in a garden, in a beautiful neighborhood just a walk or bike ride away from everything. (It is only an 11 minute bike ride from FSW!) $900 per month includes utilities, water and trash.

No Pets Allowed



