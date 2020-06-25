All apartments in Lee County
6343 Mark Lane

6343 Mark Lane · (954) 547-0234
Location

6343 Mark Lane, Lee County, FL 33966

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $900 · Avail. now

$900

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
furnished
carpet
Private, furnished, remodeled camper for two - Property Id: 154154

Cute, super private, furnished, remodeled camper in beautiful neighborhood available for one or two people. Perfect for students or single mother, this cute camper is located in a garden, in a beautiful neighborhood just a walk or bike ride away from everything. (It is only an 11 minute bike ride from FSW!) $900 per month includes utilities, water and trash.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/154154
Property Id 154154

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5910329)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6343 Mark Lane have any available units?
6343 Mark Lane has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6343 Mark Lane have?
Some of 6343 Mark Lane's amenities include recently renovated, some paid utils, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6343 Mark Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6343 Mark Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6343 Mark Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6343 Mark Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee County.
Does 6343 Mark Lane offer parking?
No, 6343 Mark Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6343 Mark Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6343 Mark Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6343 Mark Lane have a pool?
No, 6343 Mark Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6343 Mark Lane have accessible units?
No, 6343 Mark Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6343 Mark Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6343 Mark Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6343 Mark Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6343 Mark Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
