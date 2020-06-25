6343 Mark Lane

Amenities
Private, furnished, remodeled camper for two - Property Id: 154154
Cute, super private, furnished, remodeled camper in beautiful neighborhood available for one or two people. Perfect for students or single mother, this cute camper is located in a garden, in a beautiful neighborhood just a walk or bike ride away from everything. (It is only an 11 minute bike ride from FSW!) $900 per month includes utilities, water and trash.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/154154
Property Id 154154
No Pets Allowed
