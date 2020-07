Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful end unit, 3br/2b with 2 car attached garage. Property features include ceramic tile flooring in wet areas, laminate through out bedrooms, huge kitchen with breakfast nook, separate laundry/utility room, and large master suite with double vanities and soaking tub. Emerson Square is a gated community with plenty of amenities, including clubhouse, community pool, spa and fitness center. Pets not allowed and minimum crew score should be not less than 650.