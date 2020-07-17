All apartments in Lee County
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:18 PM

16034 Via Solera CIR

16034 Via Solera Circle · (239) 936-6724
Location

16034 Via Solera Circle, Lee County, FL 33908

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 106 · Avail. now

$1,649

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
pool
elevator
accessible
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
parking
pool
garage
internet access
This handicap friendly Mediterranean style town home is in the gated community of Sail Harbour. Sail Harbour is a community close to Healthpark and a hop, skip and a jump away from the beaches of Fort Myers, Sanibel, & Captiva Islands, and other area conveniences off Summerlin Rd!

Featuring over 2400 square feet, yes, 2400 square feet of living area! It has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, with an ELEVATOR, updated appliances, a walk-in pantry, tray ceilings, tile and new carpeted flooring, upstairs laundry close to the bedrooms, screen enclosed lanai, and a 2 car attached garage. Just hit the button, drive into your home, and close the world behind you! Included in your rent you get lawn & land maintenance, pest control, internet, cable, alarm monitoring, gated entry with guard at the gate, and use of the community pool & cabana. Impress, your friends, family and self with this upgraded lifestyle! Unfortunately, no pets allowed.

Minimum 625 credit score
Minimum 2 years residential/rental history
Monthly income 3x monthly rental amount
No previous broken leases or evictions

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16034 Via Solera CIR have any available units?
16034 Via Solera CIR has a unit available for $1,649 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16034 Via Solera CIR have?
Some of 16034 Via Solera CIR's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16034 Via Solera CIR currently offering any rent specials?
16034 Via Solera CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16034 Via Solera CIR pet-friendly?
No, 16034 Via Solera CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee County.
Does 16034 Via Solera CIR offer parking?
Yes, 16034 Via Solera CIR offers parking.
Does 16034 Via Solera CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16034 Via Solera CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16034 Via Solera CIR have a pool?
Yes, 16034 Via Solera CIR has a pool.
Does 16034 Via Solera CIR have accessible units?
Yes, 16034 Via Solera CIR has accessible units.
Does 16034 Via Solera CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 16034 Via Solera CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16034 Via Solera CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 16034 Via Solera CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
