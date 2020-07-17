16034 Via Solera CIR

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities accessible elevator parking pool garage internet access

This handicap friendly Mediterranean style town home is in the gated community of Sail Harbour. Sail Harbour is a community close to Healthpark and a hop, skip and a jump away from the beaches of Fort Myers, Sanibel, & Captiva Islands, and other area conveniences off Summerlin Rd!



Featuring over 2400 square feet, yes, 2400 square feet of living area! It has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, with an ELEVATOR, updated appliances, a walk-in pantry, tray ceilings, tile and new carpeted flooring, upstairs laundry close to the bedrooms, screen enclosed lanai, and a 2 car attached garage. Just hit the button, drive into your home, and close the world behind you! Included in your rent you get lawn & land maintenance, pest control, internet, cable, alarm monitoring, gated entry with guard at the gate, and use of the community pool & cabana. Impress, your friends, family and self with this upgraded lifestyle! Unfortunately, no pets allowed.



Minimum 625 credit score

Minimum 2 years residential/rental history

Monthly income 3x monthly rental amount

No previous broken leases or evictions