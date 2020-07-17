16034 Via Solera CIR

Amenities
This handicap friendly Mediterranean style town home is in the gated community of Sail Harbour. Sail Harbour is a community close to Healthpark and a hop, skip and a jump away from the beaches of Fort Myers, Sanibel, & Captiva Islands, and other area conveniences off Summerlin Rd!
Featuring over 2400 square feet, yes, 2400 square feet of living area! It has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, with an ELEVATOR, updated appliances, a walk-in pantry, tray ceilings, tile and new carpeted flooring, upstairs laundry close to the bedrooms, screen enclosed lanai, and a 2 car attached garage. Just hit the button, drive into your home, and close the world behind you! Included in your rent you get lawn & land maintenance, pest control, internet, cable, alarm monitoring, gated entry with guard at the gate, and use of the community pool & cabana. Impress, your friends, family and self with this upgraded lifestyle! Unfortunately, no pets allowed.
Minimum 625 credit score
Minimum 2 years residential/rental history
Monthly income 3x monthly rental amount
No previous broken leases or evictions