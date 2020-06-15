15178 Parkside Drive, 103

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities clubhouse pool shuffle board bbq/grill hot tub internet access tennis court

Parkside - Seasonal Furnished, Turn-Key Condo



This spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath 1st floor condo won't last long!! The screened lanai is a great place to have your morning coffee. Enjoy an active condominium community that offers a terrific club house, swimming pool, tennis courts, spa, boat ramp, dock and much more! Rental rate includes electric up to $100 per month, water, sewer, trash, wifi and cable.



Available:

Now thru November 2020 - $1,300 /mo

December 2020 - $2,000 /mo

January 2021 thru March 2021 - $2,900 / mo

April 2021 - $2,000 /mo



Taxes and Fees:

$1000 Refundable Security Deposit

$250 Cleaning Fee

$200 Booking Fee

11.5% Tourist Tax



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2741946)