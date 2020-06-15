All apartments in Lee County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:52 PM

15178 Parkside Drive, 103

15178 Park Side Drive · (239) 936-1320
Location

15178 Park Side Drive, Lee County, FL 33908

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 15178 Parkside Drive, 103 · Avail. now

$2,900

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 909 sqft

Amenities

pool
shuffle board
tennis court
clubhouse
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
shuffle board
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Parkside - Seasonal Furnished, Turn-Key Condo

This spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath 1st floor condo won't last long!! The screened lanai is a great place to have your morning coffee. Enjoy an active condominium community that offers a terrific club house, swimming pool, tennis courts, spa, boat ramp, dock and much more! Rental rate includes electric up to $100 per month, water, sewer, trash, wifi and cable.

Available:
Now thru November 2020 - $1,300 /mo
December 2020 - $2,000 /mo
January 2021 thru March 2021 - $2,900 / mo
April 2021 - $2,000 /mo

Taxes and Fees:
$1000 Refundable Security Deposit
$250 Cleaning Fee
$200 Booking Fee
11.5% Tourist Tax

In an effort to STOP internet fraud, we highly recommend that you DO NOT send funds to someone who cannot allow you to enter the home for a showing. If you live out of the state and cannot verify a rental, we urge you to perform a Google search on the address. This should reveal the true rental listing agent. You may want to drive by the property to see if there is a sign indicating the true rental listing agent, although many association communities do not allow signage.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2741946)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

