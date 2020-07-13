15121 Bagpipe WAY

Amenities

Available Jan-April 2021 (plus shoulder months) Great rental opportunity in Fiddlesticks in this fully furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath first floor unit with preserve views. Unit has been updated with new kitchen and baths, granite tops, cabinetry and new furnishings. Golf and Social memberships are available to renters separately. Low density club, so able to golf here every day. Many golf groups. Lots of activities. Also enjoy the beautiful clubhouse, 8 lighted tennis courts, staffed fitness center, full practice facility, the popular cabana and pool area, fine and casual dining plus bar area with entertainment.

Off season availability for reduced rates!