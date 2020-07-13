All apartments in Lee County
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:27 AM

15121 Bagpipe WAY

15121 Bagpipe Way · (239) 292-8839
Location

15121 Bagpipe Way, Lee County, FL 33912

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$3,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
Available Jan-April 2021 (plus shoulder months) Great rental opportunity in Fiddlesticks in this fully furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath first floor unit with preserve views. Unit has been updated with new kitchen and baths, granite tops, cabinetry and new furnishings. Golf and Social memberships are available to renters separately. Low density club, so able to golf here every day. Many golf groups. Lots of activities. Also enjoy the beautiful clubhouse, 8 lighted tennis courts, staffed fitness center, full practice facility, the popular cabana and pool area, fine and casual dining plus bar area with entertainment.
Off season availability for reduced rates!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15121 Bagpipe WAY have any available units?
15121 Bagpipe WAY has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15121 Bagpipe WAY have?
Some of 15121 Bagpipe WAY's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15121 Bagpipe WAY currently offering any rent specials?
15121 Bagpipe WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15121 Bagpipe WAY pet-friendly?
No, 15121 Bagpipe WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee County.
Does 15121 Bagpipe WAY offer parking?
No, 15121 Bagpipe WAY does not offer parking.
Does 15121 Bagpipe WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15121 Bagpipe WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15121 Bagpipe WAY have a pool?
Yes, 15121 Bagpipe WAY has a pool.
Does 15121 Bagpipe WAY have accessible units?
No, 15121 Bagpipe WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 15121 Bagpipe WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 15121 Bagpipe WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15121 Bagpipe WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 15121 Bagpipe WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
