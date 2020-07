Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities carport clubhouse gym parking pool hot tub tennis court

This beautiful condo is available to rent Tuesday 1/5/2021- Monday 4/5/2021- owners would like 1 - 3 month rental- they are not willing to split months at this time. Absolutely stunning 2nd floor Tortuga Condo. This beauty features 2 bedrooms and a den. Light and bright end unit with open floor plan from kitchen to great room- separate kitchen nook and breakfast bar. Enjoy the large master suite with 2 walk on closets and dual sinks. This property includes a covered car port and storage unit.

Tortuga is a gated community offering Community Pool & Spa, Clubhouse with Social Room Kitchen and Exercise Room. Lighted Tennis court. And talk about location Tortuga is located 5 miles from both Fort Myers Beach and Sanibel Island. Get out of the cold next Winter- come on down to Paradise!



This property is also available starting 4/1/16 as a short term off seasonal rental at off season monthly rate.