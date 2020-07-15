13190 Bella Casa CIR

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace furnished granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse community garden gym pool hot tub tennis court

You'll love coming home to this FURNISHED Bella Casa Luxury 2/2 Condominium with water INCLUDED in the rent! This home features a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters, tile in the main living areas, double sinks and built in shower doors in the master, extra storage, and so much more. Amenities include a lagoon-style heated pool, spa, fitness center, lighted tennis courts, community garden, butterfly garden, clubhouse, and an outdoor living room with a double-sided fireplace. Bella Casa is located in Fort Myers on Plantation Road just north of Daniels Parkway. This location is east of I-75 and offers convenient access to popular Southwest Florida destinations including Downtown Fort Myers, Bell Tower Shops, Fort Myers Beach, RSW Airport and more.