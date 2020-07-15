All apartments in Lee County
Last updated May 5 2020 at 1:20 AM

13190 Bella Casa CIR

13190 Bella Casa Circle · (239) 994-3392
Location

13190 Bella Casa Circle, Lee County, FL 33966

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 249 · Avail. now

$1,495

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
gym
pool
community garden
tennis court
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
community garden
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
You'll love coming home to this FURNISHED Bella Casa Luxury 2/2 Condominium with water INCLUDED in the rent! This home features a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters, tile in the main living areas, double sinks and built in shower doors in the master, extra storage, and so much more. Amenities include a lagoon-style heated pool, spa, fitness center, lighted tennis courts, community garden, butterfly garden, clubhouse, and an outdoor living room with a double-sided fireplace. Bella Casa is located in Fort Myers on Plantation Road just north of Daniels Parkway. This location is east of I-75 and offers convenient access to popular Southwest Florida destinations including Downtown Fort Myers, Bell Tower Shops, Fort Myers Beach, RSW Airport and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13190 Bella Casa CIR have any available units?
13190 Bella Casa CIR has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13190 Bella Casa CIR have?
Some of 13190 Bella Casa CIR's amenities include granite counters, stainless steel, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13190 Bella Casa CIR currently offering any rent specials?
13190 Bella Casa CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13190 Bella Casa CIR pet-friendly?
No, 13190 Bella Casa CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee County.
Does 13190 Bella Casa CIR offer parking?
No, 13190 Bella Casa CIR does not offer parking.
Does 13190 Bella Casa CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13190 Bella Casa CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13190 Bella Casa CIR have a pool?
Yes, 13190 Bella Casa CIR has a pool.
Does 13190 Bella Casa CIR have accessible units?
No, 13190 Bella Casa CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 13190 Bella Casa CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 13190 Bella Casa CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13190 Bella Casa CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 13190 Bella Casa CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
