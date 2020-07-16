10750 Vivaldi Court - 1, #302

Amenities

Your slice of paradise awaits you in this exquisite condo with one of the most serene and tranquil views in the #1 Award Winning Community of Miromar Lakes Beach and Golf Club. Views from one every room and overlooks the Vivaldi'a private pool. Vivaldi's unique lanais (both front and rear) provide the largest extra living space of any Miromar Lakes condo. This beautiful home away from home features a private elevator, an indoor gas range, two balconies and electric state of the art hurricane shutters. Conveniently located near the 3 miles of walking beaches for morning or sunset strolls. Miromar Lakes also offers extensive amenities with 700 acres of fresh water lakes for boating, waterskiing, kayaking or paddle boarding. Additional amenities include a beach clubhouse, community pool and spa, towel service, food and beverage poolside service, attended fitness center, 2 restaurants, bocce ball, tennis, volleyball, basketball and so much more. Your paradise home awaits you!