All apartments in Lee County
Find more places like 10750 Vivaldi Court - 1, #302.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lee County, FL
/
10750 Vivaldi Court - 1, #302
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:16 AM

10750 Vivaldi Court - 1, #302

10750 Vivaldi Court · (239) 910-1180
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

10750 Vivaldi Court, Lee County, FL 33913

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$7,000

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2698 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
elevator
bocce court
basketball court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
basketball court
bocce court
clubhouse
elevator
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
Your slice of paradise awaits you in this exquisite condo with one of the most serene and tranquil views in the #1 Award Winning Community of Miromar Lakes Beach and Golf Club. Views from one every room and overlooks the Vivaldi'a private pool. Vivaldi's unique lanais (both front and rear) provide the largest extra living space of any Miromar Lakes condo. This beautiful home away from home features a private elevator, an indoor gas range, two balconies and electric state of the art hurricane shutters. Conveniently located near the 3 miles of walking beaches for morning or sunset strolls. Miromar Lakes also offers extensive amenities with 700 acres of fresh water lakes for boating, waterskiing, kayaking or paddle boarding. Additional amenities include a beach clubhouse, community pool and spa, towel service, food and beverage poolside service, attended fitness center, 2 restaurants, bocce ball, tennis, volleyball, basketball and so much more. Your paradise home awaits you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10750 Vivaldi Court - 1, #302 have any available units?
10750 Vivaldi Court - 1, #302 has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10750 Vivaldi Court - 1, #302 have?
Some of 10750 Vivaldi Court - 1, #302's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10750 Vivaldi Court - 1, #302 currently offering any rent specials?
10750 Vivaldi Court - 1, #302 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10750 Vivaldi Court - 1, #302 pet-friendly?
No, 10750 Vivaldi Court - 1, #302 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee County.
Does 10750 Vivaldi Court - 1, #302 offer parking?
No, 10750 Vivaldi Court - 1, #302 does not offer parking.
Does 10750 Vivaldi Court - 1, #302 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10750 Vivaldi Court - 1, #302 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10750 Vivaldi Court - 1, #302 have a pool?
Yes, 10750 Vivaldi Court - 1, #302 has a pool.
Does 10750 Vivaldi Court - 1, #302 have accessible units?
No, 10750 Vivaldi Court - 1, #302 does not have accessible units.
Does 10750 Vivaldi Court - 1, #302 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10750 Vivaldi Court - 1, #302 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10750 Vivaldi Court - 1, #302 have units with air conditioning?
No, 10750 Vivaldi Court - 1, #302 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 10750 Vivaldi Court - 1, #302?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Promenade at Reflection Lakes
7861 Reflection Cove Dr
Fort Myers, FL 33907
Courtyards at Estero
10445 Corkscrew Commons Dr
Estero, FL 33928
The Edge Apartments
4795 Cypress Gardens Loop
Fort Myers, FL 33966
81 West
12810 Cypress Cape Circle
Fort Myers, FL 33966
Pine Meadows I Apartments
15025 Pine Meadows Drive
Villas, FL 33908
Uptown at Liberty Park
2505 Liberty Park Dr
Cape Coral, FL 33909
Longitude 81
11221 Everblades Pkwy
Estero, FL 33928
Heronwood Apartments
13809 Heronwood Lane
Cypress Lake, FL 33919

Similar Pages

Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLNaples, FLCape Coral, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FL
Villas, FLSouth Bradenton, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLThree Oaks, FLPunta Gorda, FLSt. James City, FLGateway, FLFort Myers Beach, FLWhiskey Creek, FLSan Carlos Park, FLMcGregor, FL
Lehigh Acres, FLTice, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLOrangetree, FLNaples Park, FLRotonda, FLPelican Bay, FLVineyards, FLEnglewood, FLNorth Port, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLLely Resort, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Hodges UniversityFlorida Gulf Coast University
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity