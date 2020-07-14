10731 Mirasol Dr 405

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities concierge gym pool bbq/grill tennis court

Don't miss out on this fully furnished gem!



Enjoy the conveniences of a Turnkey property in a perfect location overlooking the Miromar Lakes 700+ acre lake. Unit features a patio overlooking the lake, where you can enjoy the beautiful Florida views. UPGRADES GALORE, including tile throughout. Enjoy the multitude of Miromar Lake amenities. Over two miles of white sandy beach, a fresh water lake for fishing, water sports and boating pleasures. Poolside concierge service daily or dine at the open air Blue Water Beach Grill. Just minutes from the airport, Gulf Coast Town Center, Miromar Outlets, and multiple restaurants. HOA Security deposit of $1000.00 and an HOA application fee of $150.00 with a 30 approval period