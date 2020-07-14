All apartments in Lee County
Last updated June 2 2020 at 7:30 AM

10731 Mirasol Dr 405

10731 Mirasol Drive · (239) 229-7931
Location

10731 Mirasol Drive, Lee County, FL 33913

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1974 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
gym
pool
air conditioning
concierge
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
concierge
gym
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Don't miss out on this fully furnished gem!

Enjoy the conveniences of a Turnkey property in a perfect location overlooking the Miromar Lakes 700+ acre lake. Unit features a patio overlooking the lake, where you can enjoy the beautiful Florida views. UPGRADES GALORE, including tile throughout. Enjoy the multitude of Miromar Lake amenities. Over two miles of white sandy beach, a fresh water lake for fishing, water sports and boating pleasures. Poolside concierge service daily or dine at the open air Blue Water Beach Grill. Just minutes from the airport, Gulf Coast Town Center, Miromar Outlets, and multiple restaurants. HOA Security deposit of $1000.00 and an HOA application fee of $150.00 with a 30 approval period

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10731 Mirasol Dr 405 have any available units?
10731 Mirasol Dr 405 has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10731 Mirasol Dr 405 have?
Some of 10731 Mirasol Dr 405's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10731 Mirasol Dr 405 currently offering any rent specials?
10731 Mirasol Dr 405 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10731 Mirasol Dr 405 pet-friendly?
No, 10731 Mirasol Dr 405 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee County.
Does 10731 Mirasol Dr 405 offer parking?
No, 10731 Mirasol Dr 405 does not offer parking.
Does 10731 Mirasol Dr 405 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10731 Mirasol Dr 405 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10731 Mirasol Dr 405 have a pool?
Yes, 10731 Mirasol Dr 405 has a pool.
Does 10731 Mirasol Dr 405 have accessible units?
No, 10731 Mirasol Dr 405 does not have accessible units.
Does 10731 Mirasol Dr 405 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10731 Mirasol Dr 405 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10731 Mirasol Dr 405 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10731 Mirasol Dr 405 has units with air conditioning.
