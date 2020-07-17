All apartments in Lee County
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:52 PM

10723 Mirasol Dr., # 310

10723 Mirasol Drive · (239) 910-1180
Location

10723 Mirasol Drive, Lee County, FL 33913

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$7,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2224 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Beautiful Turnkey / Fully Furnished third floor Mirasol condo is in the #1 Community in the United States, Miromar Lakes Beach and Golf Club. With over 2,200 sq ft of living space in this modern beachfront condo with two balconies for your enjoyment. Miromar Lakes offers an abundance of resort amenities including three miles of white sand beaches lined with cabanas and hammocks. Spend your vacation in luxurious paradise with the best Southwest Florida has to offer!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10723 Mirasol Dr., # 310 have any available units?
10723 Mirasol Dr., # 310 has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 10723 Mirasol Dr., # 310 currently offering any rent specials?
10723 Mirasol Dr., # 310 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10723 Mirasol Dr., # 310 pet-friendly?
No, 10723 Mirasol Dr., # 310 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee County.
Does 10723 Mirasol Dr., # 310 offer parking?
No, 10723 Mirasol Dr., # 310 does not offer parking.
Does 10723 Mirasol Dr., # 310 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10723 Mirasol Dr., # 310 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10723 Mirasol Dr., # 310 have a pool?
No, 10723 Mirasol Dr., # 310 does not have a pool.
Does 10723 Mirasol Dr., # 310 have accessible units?
No, 10723 Mirasol Dr., # 310 does not have accessible units.
Does 10723 Mirasol Dr., # 310 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10723 Mirasol Dr., # 310 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10723 Mirasol Dr., # 310 have units with air conditioning?
No, 10723 Mirasol Dr., # 310 does not have units with air conditioning.
