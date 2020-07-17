10723 Mirasol Dr., # 310

Amenities

patio / balcony furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities

Beautiful Turnkey / Fully Furnished third floor Mirasol condo is in the #1 Community in the United States, Miromar Lakes Beach and Golf Club. With over 2,200 sq ft of living space in this modern beachfront condo with two balconies for your enjoyment. Miromar Lakes offers an abundance of resort amenities including three miles of white sand beaches lined with cabanas and hammocks. Spend your vacation in luxurious paradise with the best Southwest Florida has to offer!

Beautiful Turnkey / Fully Furnished third floor Mirasol condo is in the #1 Community in the United States, Miromar Lakes Beach and Golf Club. With over 2,200 sq ft of living space in this modern beachfront condo with two balconies for your enjoyment. Miromar Lakes offers an abundance of resort amenities including three miles of white sand beaches lined with cabanas and hammocks. Spend your vacation in luxurious paradise with the best Southwest Florida has to offer!