Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:13 PM

10721 Mirasol DR

10721 Mirasol Drive · (201) 394-9606
Location

10721 Mirasol Drive, Lee County, FL 33913

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$7,400

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2224 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
tennis court
Time for you to start planning for winter getaway in 2018. New to the market this stunning 3 bedroom 3 bath figures private french doors to enjoy the outside on your personal lanai. Beach and waterfront views will take your breathe away while you relax and play in sunny Florida this winter. Take advance of this opportunity to rental a seasonal rental in beautiful Miromar Lakes in the Mirasol building just a beach walk away from award winning amenities. Miromar Lakes is masterfully designed around 700 acres of fresh water for boating featuring a stunning Clubhouse, the Blue Water Beach Grill, a 10,000 sq. ft. infinity pool and spa, fitness center, tennis courts, European Spa & Salon, movie theatre, billiard table, card room, informal, formal and private dining, fishing, skiing and swimming, miles of beautiful white sandy beach with cabanas. Golf Membership is available and located close to RSW Airport and extensive shopping and entertainment options. It is understandable why Miromar was voted #1 Community in the US.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10721 Mirasol DR have any available units?
10721 Mirasol DR has a unit available for $7,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10721 Mirasol DR have?
Some of 10721 Mirasol DR's amenities include dishwasher, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10721 Mirasol DR currently offering any rent specials?
10721 Mirasol DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10721 Mirasol DR pet-friendly?
No, 10721 Mirasol DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee County.
Does 10721 Mirasol DR offer parking?
No, 10721 Mirasol DR does not offer parking.
Does 10721 Mirasol DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10721 Mirasol DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10721 Mirasol DR have a pool?
Yes, 10721 Mirasol DR has a pool.
Does 10721 Mirasol DR have accessible units?
No, 10721 Mirasol DR does not have accessible units.
Does 10721 Mirasol DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10721 Mirasol DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 10721 Mirasol DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 10721 Mirasol DR does not have units with air conditioning.
