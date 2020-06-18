10721 Mirasol DR

Amenities

Time for you to start planning for winter getaway in 2018. New to the market this stunning 3 bedroom 3 bath figures private french doors to enjoy the outside on your personal lanai. Beach and waterfront views will take your breathe away while you relax and play in sunny Florida this winter. Take advance of this opportunity to rental a seasonal rental in beautiful Miromar Lakes in the Mirasol building just a beach walk away from award winning amenities. Miromar Lakes is masterfully designed around 700 acres of fresh water for boating featuring a stunning Clubhouse, the Blue Water Beach Grill, a 10,000 sq. ft. infinity pool and spa, fitness center, tennis courts, European Spa & Salon, movie theatre, billiard table, card room, informal, formal and private dining, fishing, skiing and swimming, miles of beautiful white sandy beach with cabanas. Golf Membership is available and located close to RSW Airport and extensive shopping and entertainment options. It is understandable why Miromar was voted #1 Community in the US.