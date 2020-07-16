All apartments in Lee County
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:14 PM

10698 Mirasol DR

10698 Mirasol Drive · (239) 910-1180
Location

10698 Mirasol Drive, Lee County, FL 33913

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 904 · Avail. now

$8,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 3407 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Luxurious 2nd floor coach home located in Montebello in Miromar Lakes. This beautiful home boasts a private elevator, 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms and is fully furnished. Custom tray ceilings and crown molding throughout the home and the property is perfectly situated near the award-winning amenities. The home features a gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, an island with a prep sink and wine cooler, plus a separate wet bar for entertaining. Relax out on the beautiful lanai and enjoy the peaceful lake view. This home is equipped with electric hurricane shutters. Every day is a day in paradise at Miromar Lakes Beach & Golf Club with a 700 square foot lake and 3 miles of white sandy beaches where residents can relax and enjoy a 5-star resort lifestyle. In addition to the clubhouse, the Beach Club includes the Blue Water Beach Grill, and a European-style spa with a salon, fitness center and aerobic studios, a 10,000 square foot, zero edge infinity pool. Miromar Lakes Beach & Golf Club is the #1 Community in the USA!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10698 Mirasol DR have any available units?
10698 Mirasol DR has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10698 Mirasol DR have?
Some of 10698 Mirasol DR's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10698 Mirasol DR currently offering any rent specials?
10698 Mirasol DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10698 Mirasol DR pet-friendly?
No, 10698 Mirasol DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee County.
Does 10698 Mirasol DR offer parking?
No, 10698 Mirasol DR does not offer parking.
Does 10698 Mirasol DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10698 Mirasol DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10698 Mirasol DR have a pool?
Yes, 10698 Mirasol DR has a pool.
Does 10698 Mirasol DR have accessible units?
No, 10698 Mirasol DR does not have accessible units.
Does 10698 Mirasol DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10698 Mirasol DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 10698 Mirasol DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 10698 Mirasol DR does not have units with air conditioning.
