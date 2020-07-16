10698 Mirasol DR

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher gym pool elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym pool bbq/grill hot tub

Luxurious 2nd floor coach home located in Montebello in Miromar Lakes. This beautiful home boasts a private elevator, 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms and is fully furnished. Custom tray ceilings and crown molding throughout the home and the property is perfectly situated near the award-winning amenities. The home features a gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, an island with a prep sink and wine cooler, plus a separate wet bar for entertaining. Relax out on the beautiful lanai and enjoy the peaceful lake view. This home is equipped with electric hurricane shutters. Every day is a day in paradise at Miromar Lakes Beach & Golf Club with a 700 square foot lake and 3 miles of white sandy beaches where residents can relax and enjoy a 5-star resort lifestyle. In addition to the clubhouse, the Beach Club includes the Blue Water Beach Grill, and a European-style spa with a salon, fitness center and aerobic studios, a 10,000 square foot, zero edge infinity pool. Miromar Lakes Beach & Golf Club is the #1 Community in the USA!