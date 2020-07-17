10343 Via Romano CT

Amenities
Miromar Lakes is truly one of the finest and has been masterfully designed around 700 acres of fresh water and features white sandy beaches with cabanas. Enjoy boating, fishing & skiing or a casual lunch at the Blue Water Beach Grill. Miromar Lakes offers a 10,000 sq ft pool/spa & state of the art fitness center, fine dining & movie theater & is located minutes to the Intl Airport, Gulf Coast Town Center, Miromar Outlets and Florida Gulf Coast University. Come see this little piece of paradise today!