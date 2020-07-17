10343 Via Romano CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool bbq/grill hot tub media room

Miromar Lakes is truly one of the finest and has been masterfully designed around 700 acres of fresh water and features white sandy beaches with cabanas. Enjoy boating, fishing & skiing or a casual lunch at the Blue Water Beach Grill. Miromar Lakes offers a 10,000 sq ft pool/spa & state of the art fitness center, fine dining & movie theater & is located minutes to the Intl Airport, Gulf Coast Town Center, Miromar Outlets and Florida Gulf Coast University. Come see this little piece of paradise today!