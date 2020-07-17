All apartments in Lee County
10343 Via Romano CT
Last updated June 1 2020 at 8:53 PM

10343 Via Romano CT

10343 Via Romano Court · (920) 540-6822
Location

10343 Via Romano Court, Lee County, FL 33913

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1772 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
hot tub
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
Miromar Lakes is truly one of the finest and has been masterfully designed around 700 acres of fresh water and features white sandy beaches with cabanas. Enjoy boating, fishing & skiing or a casual lunch at the Blue Water Beach Grill. Miromar Lakes offers a 10,000 sq ft pool/spa & state of the art fitness center, fine dining & movie theater & is located minutes to the Intl Airport, Gulf Coast Town Center, Miromar Outlets and Florida Gulf Coast University. Come see this little piece of paradise today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10343 Via Romano CT have any available units?
10343 Via Romano CT has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10343 Via Romano CT have?
Some of 10343 Via Romano CT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10343 Via Romano CT currently offering any rent specials?
10343 Via Romano CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10343 Via Romano CT pet-friendly?
No, 10343 Via Romano CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee County.
Does 10343 Via Romano CT offer parking?
No, 10343 Via Romano CT does not offer parking.
Does 10343 Via Romano CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10343 Via Romano CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10343 Via Romano CT have a pool?
Yes, 10343 Via Romano CT has a pool.
Does 10343 Via Romano CT have accessible units?
No, 10343 Via Romano CT does not have accessible units.
Does 10343 Via Romano CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10343 Via Romano CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 10343 Via Romano CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 10343 Via Romano CT does not have units with air conditioning.
