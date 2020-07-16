10221 Bellavista CIR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub tennis court volleyball court

Vacation in paradise in this beautiful waterfront coach home boasting 3 bedrooms plus a den, 2 full baths, an open floor plan, 2 car garage, and a screened in lanai that overlooks the picturesque lake. This home is located in the #1 Award Winning community of Miromar Lakes Beach and Golf Club. A resort-style community like no other!! Miromar Lakes offers world class amenities for all ages and interests including 3 miles of white sand beaches, tennis, pickle-ball, state-of-the-art fitness center, full service salon and spa, marine services, boat docks, boat rentals, infinity pool with poolside food and beverage service, towel service, hot tub, 2 restaurants, sand volleyball, water-skiing, cabanas and hammock lined beaches. Miromar Lakes has a year round active social calendar with events and entertainment suitable for everyone. If resort style living is what you desire, Miromar Lakes Beach and Golf Club is where you want to be!