Last updated July 2 2020

10221 Bellavista CIR

10221 Bellavista Circle · (239) 910-1180
Location

10221 Bellavista Circle, Lee County, FL 33913

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$6,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1915 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
Vacation in paradise in this beautiful waterfront coach home boasting 3 bedrooms plus a den, 2 full baths, an open floor plan, 2 car garage, and a screened in lanai that overlooks the picturesque lake. This home is located in the #1 Award Winning community of Miromar Lakes Beach and Golf Club. A resort-style community like no other!! Miromar Lakes offers world class amenities for all ages and interests including 3 miles of white sand beaches, tennis, pickle-ball, state-of-the-art fitness center, full service salon and spa, marine services, boat docks, boat rentals, infinity pool with poolside food and beverage service, towel service, hot tub, 2 restaurants, sand volleyball, water-skiing, cabanas and hammock lined beaches. Miromar Lakes has a year round active social calendar with events and entertainment suitable for everyone. If resort style living is what you desire, Miromar Lakes Beach and Golf Club is where you want to be!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10221 Bellavista CIR have any available units?
10221 Bellavista CIR has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10221 Bellavista CIR have?
Some of 10221 Bellavista CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10221 Bellavista CIR currently offering any rent specials?
10221 Bellavista CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10221 Bellavista CIR pet-friendly?
No, 10221 Bellavista CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee County.
Does 10221 Bellavista CIR offer parking?
Yes, 10221 Bellavista CIR offers parking.
Does 10221 Bellavista CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10221 Bellavista CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10221 Bellavista CIR have a pool?
Yes, 10221 Bellavista CIR has a pool.
Does 10221 Bellavista CIR have accessible units?
No, 10221 Bellavista CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 10221 Bellavista CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10221 Bellavista CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 10221 Bellavista CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 10221 Bellavista CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
