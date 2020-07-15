All apartments in Lee County
10020 Valiant CT
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

10020 Valiant CT

10020 Valiant Court · (417) 350-7803
Location

10020 Valiant Court, Lee County, FL 33913

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$4,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1548 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
wine room
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
tennis court
wine room
Come enjoy resort style living at it’s finest behind the main gates of Miromar Lakes, the Number one Community in the United states! This First floor Valencia has two bedrooms and a den, furnished as a bedroom, two bathrooms and an attached two car garage! The living space boosts an open floor planned a costal decor! Enjoy your morning coffee on the private, screened lanai while enjoying beautiful landscaped views. Located in Miromar Lakes Beach and Golf Club which offers 700 acres of fresh water, 3 miles of white beaches where you can enjoy boating, fishing, water skiing and swimming. Cool off in the infinity edge 10,000 sq.ft. pool & spa or try the European style salon & spa & state of the art fitness center. Dining options include Award Winning Blue Water Beach Grill and The Beach Clubhouse, with a theater, wine room & library, Arthur Hills Signature Golf, Har Tru tennis and minutes from the airport & malls.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10020 Valiant CT have any available units?
10020 Valiant CT has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10020 Valiant CT have?
Some of 10020 Valiant CT's amenities include in unit laundry, wine room, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10020 Valiant CT currently offering any rent specials?
10020 Valiant CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10020 Valiant CT pet-friendly?
No, 10020 Valiant CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee County.
Does 10020 Valiant CT offer parking?
Yes, 10020 Valiant CT offers parking.
Does 10020 Valiant CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10020 Valiant CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10020 Valiant CT have a pool?
Yes, 10020 Valiant CT has a pool.
Does 10020 Valiant CT have accessible units?
No, 10020 Valiant CT does not have accessible units.
Does 10020 Valiant CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10020 Valiant CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 10020 Valiant CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 10020 Valiant CT does not have units with air conditioning.
