10020 Valiant CT

Come enjoy resort style living at it’s finest behind the main gates of Miromar Lakes, the Number one Community in the United states! This First floor Valencia has two bedrooms and a den, furnished as a bedroom, two bathrooms and an attached two car garage! The living space boosts an open floor planned a costal decor! Enjoy your morning coffee on the private, screened lanai while enjoying beautiful landscaped views. Located in Miromar Lakes Beach and Golf Club which offers 700 acres of fresh water, 3 miles of white beaches where you can enjoy boating, fishing, water skiing and swimming. Cool off in the infinity edge 10,000 sq.ft. pool & spa or try the European style salon & spa & state of the art fitness center. Dining options include Award Winning Blue Water Beach Grill and The Beach Clubhouse, with a theater, wine room & library, Arthur Hills Signature Golf, Har Tru tennis and minutes from the airport & malls.