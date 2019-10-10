All apartments in Lealman
Last updated October 10 2019

6564 26th Way N

6564 26th Way North · No Longer Available
Location

6564 26th Way North, Lealman, FL 33702
Fairview Estates

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Sweet and Cozy Home - Sweet and cozy home in the desirable Fairway Estates neighborhood. Home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, an open living/dining layout, updated kitchen and a sun-room with all new windows. There are easy care terrazzo floors throughout, central heat and air.Washer and Dryer hookup are located in the one car garage. There is a large private fenced back yard with lawn care included. Conveniently located near the beautiful Sawgrass Lake Park,shopping centers , library, schools, I-275 and more!

Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, fair to good credit, and background check.

Property rented in its As-Is condition. All listing prices and availability of each rental are subject to change without notice. No applications will be accepted prior to viewing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5148064)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6564 26th Way N have any available units?
6564 26th Way N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lealman, FL.
What amenities does 6564 26th Way N have?
Some of 6564 26th Way N's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6564 26th Way N currently offering any rent specials?
6564 26th Way N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6564 26th Way N pet-friendly?
No, 6564 26th Way N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lealman.
Does 6564 26th Way N offer parking?
Yes, 6564 26th Way N offers parking.
Does 6564 26th Way N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6564 26th Way N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6564 26th Way N have a pool?
No, 6564 26th Way N does not have a pool.
Does 6564 26th Way N have accessible units?
No, 6564 26th Way N does not have accessible units.
Does 6564 26th Way N have units with dishwashers?
No, 6564 26th Way N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6564 26th Way N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6564 26th Way N has units with air conditioning.
