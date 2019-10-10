6564 26th Way N

Amenities

w/d hookup garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Sweet and Cozy Home - Sweet and cozy home in the desirable Fairway Estates neighborhood. Home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, an open living/dining layout, updated kitchen and a sun-room with all new windows. There are easy care terrazzo floors throughout, central heat and air.Washer and Dryer hookup are located in the one car garage. There is a large private fenced back yard with lawn care included. Conveniently located near the beautiful Sawgrass Lake Park,shopping centers , library, schools, I-275 and more!



Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, fair to good credit, and background check.



Property rented in its As-Is condition. All listing prices and availability of each rental are subject to change without notice. No applications will be accepted prior to viewing.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5148064)