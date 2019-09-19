5756 CALAIS BOULEVARD N

Amenities

Desirable Calais Village Townhouse in North St Petersburg. Nice, well maintained community with modern kitchen, wood tile and private patio. Large 2 bedroom 2 bathroom, w/ loft. 1500 sq feet of living space. 2 stories inside, high ceilings, plenty of light, nice updated kitchen, fireplace & wood tile throughout. Washer dryer included. The loft could be a nice home office or guest room. The community is conveniently located off 62nd Ave N in North St Petersburg w/ easy access 275 & bay area bridges. Community amenities include a pool & clubhouse. Assigned parking with additional guest spaces available. Small pet OK. Rent includes basic cable, pest control, water,sewer & garbage. Won't last!