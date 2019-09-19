All apartments in Lealman
5756 CALAIS BOULEVARD N

5756 Calais Boulevard North · No Longer Available
Location

5756 Calais Boulevard North, Lealman, FL 33714

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Desirable Calais Village Townhouse in North St Petersburg. Nice, well maintained community with modern kitchen, wood tile and private patio. Large 2 bedroom 2 bathroom, w/ loft. 1500 sq feet of living space. 2 stories inside, high ceilings, plenty of light, nice updated kitchen, fireplace & wood tile throughout. Washer dryer included. The loft could be a nice home office or guest room. The community is conveniently located off 62nd Ave N in North St Petersburg w/ easy access 275 & bay area bridges. Community amenities include a pool & clubhouse. Assigned parking with additional guest spaces available. Small pet OK. Rent includes basic cable, pest control, water,sewer & garbage. Won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

