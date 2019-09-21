5371 57TH AVENUE N

Amenities

Welcome to Central St. Pete! This block 3 bedroom 2 full bath home is situated on a corner lot in a centralized location of St. Pete! Immediately notice your large front yard and pull into your half circle drive to park under your carport. Enter in the home to see ceramic tile throughout living area and kitchen. Plenty of natural light! Kitchen has wood cabinets with plenty of storage. All three bedrooms have new wood look tile floors and the whole house has a fresh paint job, inside and out. One full bath located in hallway and second full bath off of kitchen. Home has a utility room with laundry hookups. Utility room also has access to your exterior porch. Huge covered porch area for relaxation and/or entertainment. This place wont last long! Come see! Pet friendly with fee.