Lealman, FL
5337 49TH AVENUE N
Last updated May 25 2019 at 6:17 AM

5337 49TH AVENUE N

5337 49th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

5337 49th Avenue North, Lealman, FL 33709

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Great corner lot in a quiet neighborhood. Newly renovated. Bonus room and indoor laundry give you some added room. Covered front porch and carport make this a great place to live.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5337 49TH AVENUE N have any available units?
5337 49TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lealman, FL.
What amenities does 5337 49TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 5337 49TH AVENUE N's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5337 49TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
5337 49TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5337 49TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 5337 49TH AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lealman.
Does 5337 49TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 5337 49TH AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 5337 49TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5337 49TH AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5337 49TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 5337 49TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 5337 49TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 5337 49TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 5337 49TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5337 49TH AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.
Does 5337 49TH AVENUE N have units with air conditioning?
No, 5337 49TH AVENUE N does not have units with air conditioning.
