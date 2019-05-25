Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Lealman
Find more places like 5337 49TH AVENUE N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lealman, FL
/
5337 49TH AVENUE N
Last updated May 25 2019 at 6:17 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5337 49TH AVENUE N
5337 49th Avenue North
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lealman
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
5337 49th Avenue North, Lealman, FL 33709
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Great corner lot in a quiet neighborhood. Newly renovated. Bonus room and indoor laundry give you some added room. Covered front porch and carport make this a great place to live.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5337 49TH AVENUE N have any available units?
5337 49TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lealman, FL
.
What amenities does 5337 49TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 5337 49TH AVENUE N's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5337 49TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
5337 49TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5337 49TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 5337 49TH AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lealman
.
Does 5337 49TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 5337 49TH AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 5337 49TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5337 49TH AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5337 49TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 5337 49TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 5337 49TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 5337 49TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 5337 49TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5337 49TH AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.
Does 5337 49TH AVENUE N have units with air conditioning?
No, 5337 49TH AVENUE N does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Lealman 1 Bedrooms
Lealman 2 Bedrooms
Lealman Apartments with Parking
Lealman Dog Friendly Apartments
Lealman Furnished Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FL
St. Petersburg, FL
Clearwater, FL
Brandon, FL
Bradenton, FL
Lakeland, FL
Sarasota, FL
Riverview, FL
Largo, FL
Palm Harbor, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FL
Plant City, FL
Spring Hill, FL
Lutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FL
Pasadena Hills, FL
Jasmine Estates, FL
Laurel, FL
Cortez, FL
Longboat Key, FL
Seffner, FL
Holmes Beach, FL
Redington Shores, FL
Siesta Key, FL
Belleair Bluffs, FL
Sarasota Springs, FL
South Brooksville, FL
Greenbriar, FL
South Sarasota, FL
St. Pete Beach, FL
Cheval, FL
Feather Sound, FL
Treasure Island, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Florida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg