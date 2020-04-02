All apartments in Lealman
Last updated April 2 2020

4940 44th Avenue North

4940 44th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

4940 44th Avenue North, Lealman, FL 33709

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make this charming 5 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4940 44th Avenue North have any available units?
4940 44th Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lealman, FL.
Is 4940 44th Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
4940 44th Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4940 44th Avenue North pet-friendly?
Yes, 4940 44th Avenue North is pet friendly.
Does 4940 44th Avenue North offer parking?
No, 4940 44th Avenue North does not offer parking.
Does 4940 44th Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4940 44th Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4940 44th Avenue North have a pool?
No, 4940 44th Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 4940 44th Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 4940 44th Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 4940 44th Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 4940 44th Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4940 44th Avenue North have units with air conditioning?
No, 4940 44th Avenue North does not have units with air conditioning.

