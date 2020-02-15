All apartments in Lealman
Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:04 PM

4772 54th Ave N

4772 54th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

4772 54th Avenue North, Lealman, FL 33714
Lealman

Amenities

w/d hookup
carport
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
*COMING SOON* Cozy 3/2 with Car port in St Petersburg!!!!

Fenced in Back Yard

Central Heat & Air

Washer & Dryer Hook Up

Easy to clean tile/laminate flooring in the common areas

Plush carpet in the bedrooms

*PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS*

No Application Fees! Bad Credit? No Problem!

Our property management company is family owned and operated. We have been in business for almost 30 years and belong to the BBB and Largo Chamber of Commerce

(RLNE4862166)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4772 54th Ave N have any available units?
4772 54th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lealman, FL.
What amenities does 4772 54th Ave N have?
Some of 4772 54th Ave N's amenities include w/d hookup, carport, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4772 54th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
4772 54th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4772 54th Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 4772 54th Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lealman.
Does 4772 54th Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 4772 54th Ave N offers parking.
Does 4772 54th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4772 54th Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4772 54th Ave N have a pool?
No, 4772 54th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 4772 54th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 4772 54th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 4772 54th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 4772 54th Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4772 54th Ave N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4772 54th Ave N has units with air conditioning.

