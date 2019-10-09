All apartments in Lealman
Find more places like 4561 43RD STREET N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lealman, FL
/
4561 43RD STREET N
Last updated October 9 2019 at 11:26 PM

4561 43RD STREET N

4561 43rd Street North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lealman
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4561 43rd Street North, Lealman, FL 33714
Lealman

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
THIS 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH DUPLEX IS READY FOR MOVE IN. UPGRADED UNIT THAT FEATURES CERAMIC TILE IN THE LIVING ROOM AREA AND CARPETING IN BOTH BEDROOMS. INSIDE UTILITY WITH WASHER & DRYER. UPGRADED BATHROOM. NICE BACK YARD FOR YOUR ENJOYMENT. GREAT LOCATION WITH EVERYTHING YOU NEED WITHIN BLOCKS. SMALL PET UNDER 35LBS OK.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4561 43RD STREET N have any available units?
4561 43RD STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lealman, FL.
What amenities does 4561 43RD STREET N have?
Some of 4561 43RD STREET N's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4561 43RD STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
4561 43RD STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4561 43RD STREET N pet-friendly?
Yes, 4561 43RD STREET N is pet friendly.
Does 4561 43RD STREET N offer parking?
No, 4561 43RD STREET N does not offer parking.
Does 4561 43RD STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4561 43RD STREET N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4561 43RD STREET N have a pool?
No, 4561 43RD STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 4561 43RD STREET N have accessible units?
No, 4561 43RD STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 4561 43RD STREET N have units with dishwashers?
No, 4561 43RD STREET N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4561 43RD STREET N have units with air conditioning?
No, 4561 43RD STREET N does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lealman 1 BedroomsLealman 2 Bedrooms
Lealman Apartments with ParkingLealman Dog Friendly Apartments
Lealman Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLPasadena Hills, FLJasmine Estates, FLLaurel, FLCortez, FLLongboat Key, FLSeffner, FL
Holmes Beach, FLRedington Shores, FLSiesta Key, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLSarasota Springs, FLSouth Brooksville, FLGreenbriar, FLSouth Sarasota, FLSt. Pete Beach, FLCheval, FLFeather Sound, FLTreasure Island, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg