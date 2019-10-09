4561 43RD STREET N

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

THIS 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH DUPLEX IS READY FOR MOVE IN. UPGRADED UNIT THAT FEATURES CERAMIC TILE IN THE LIVING ROOM AREA AND CARPETING IN BOTH BEDROOMS. INSIDE UTILITY WITH WASHER & DRYER. UPGRADED BATHROOM. NICE BACK YARD FOR YOUR ENJOYMENT. GREAT LOCATION WITH EVERYTHING YOU NEED WITHIN BLOCKS. SMALL PET UNDER 35LBS OK.