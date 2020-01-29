All apartments in Lealman
Last updated January 29 2020

4219 57th Ave N

4219 57th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

4219 57th Avenue North, Lealman, FL 33714
Lealman

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
This cute 2/1 bungalow style home is located in the heart of Lealman area.(Virtual viewing is also available)
-Huge fenced in yard front and back
- Fresh paint inside & out
- New lighting and fixtures throughout
-New Central AC system
-New Roof
-Laundry Room (washer/dryer not included)
-New windows
-New vinyl wood floors throughout
-Professionally cleaned and ready

REQUIRED: 1st months rent & Security moves you in.
(This is standard for all the company’s rentals)
Pets are allowed : FEE required

We require a standard application online / which includes background / credit / etc.
***NO prior evictions. NO section 8.
Please drive by prior to making an appointment to view.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4219 57th Ave N have any available units?
4219 57th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lealman, FL.
What amenities does 4219 57th Ave N have?
Some of 4219 57th Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4219 57th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
4219 57th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4219 57th Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 4219 57th Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 4219 57th Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 4219 57th Ave N offers parking.
Does 4219 57th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4219 57th Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4219 57th Ave N have a pool?
No, 4219 57th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 4219 57th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 4219 57th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 4219 57th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 4219 57th Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4219 57th Ave N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4219 57th Ave N has units with air conditioning.
