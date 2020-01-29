4219 57th Ave N

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

This cute 2/1 bungalow style home is located in the heart of Lealman area.(Virtual viewing is also available)

-Huge fenced in yard front and back

- Fresh paint inside & out

- New lighting and fixtures throughout

-New Central AC system

-New Roof

-Laundry Room (washer/dryer not included)

-New windows

-New vinyl wood floors throughout

-Professionally cleaned and ready



REQUIRED: 1st months rent & Security moves you in.

(This is standard for all the company’s rentals)

Pets are allowed : FEE required



We require a standard application online / which includes background / credit / etc.

***NO prior evictions. NO section 8.

Please drive by prior to making an appointment to view.