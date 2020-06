Amenities

range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities

Put this stunning St. Petersburg Condo on your must see list. This move-in ready, spacious 3BD/1BTH features 992 sqft of open living space. Freshly painted and has bright natural lighting! A shopping plaza with various stores and restaurants are in within a short distance and just a short distance to our amazing Florida beaches & theme parks. Easy commute access to interstate I275. Must See!