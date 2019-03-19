4015 37TH STREET N

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet range refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access pet friendly

Cute 1 Bed and 1 Bath 525 Square Foot Home that is Unfurnished. Located next to an Elementary School in Unincorporated St. Pete. Lots of windows to let in the natural light. Assigned parking area. Lots of Trees and bushes. Small Storage Closet outside. Appointment Only, Please Do Not enter the Property...…Private Property..!! $830 included Water/Trash and Sewage. Owner to take care of Lawn and outside Pest Control. Tenant to pay Cable (No Dishes) , Internet, Electric, and Phone. NO Pets allowed or visiting pets !!! 1st month, Deposit, Carpet and Cleaning Fee due at time of lease signing. Max 2 Persons. $50 Application Fee for Background check.