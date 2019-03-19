All apartments in Lealman
4015 37TH STREET N

4015 37th Street North · No Longer Available
Lealman
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

4015 37th Street North, Lealman, FL 33714
Lealman

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
internet access
carpet
range
refrigerator
Cute 1 Bed and 1 Bath 525 Square Foot Home that is Unfurnished. Located next to an Elementary School in Unincorporated St. Pete. Lots of windows to let in the natural light. Assigned parking area. Lots of Trees and bushes. Small Storage Closet outside. Appointment Only, Please Do Not enter the Property...…Private Property..!! $830 included Water/Trash and Sewage. Owner to take care of Lawn and outside Pest Control. Tenant to pay Cable (No Dishes) , Internet, Electric, and Phone. NO Pets allowed or visiting pets !!! 1st month, Deposit, Carpet and Cleaning Fee due at time of lease signing. Max 2 Persons. $50 Application Fee for Background check.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4015 37TH STREET N have any available units?
4015 37TH STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lealman, FL.
What amenities does 4015 37TH STREET N have?
Some of 4015 37TH STREET N's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4015 37TH STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
4015 37TH STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4015 37TH STREET N pet-friendly?
Yes, 4015 37TH STREET N is pet friendly.
Does 4015 37TH STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 4015 37TH STREET N offers parking.
Does 4015 37TH STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4015 37TH STREET N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4015 37TH STREET N have a pool?
No, 4015 37TH STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 4015 37TH STREET N have accessible units?
No, 4015 37TH STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 4015 37TH STREET N have units with dishwashers?
No, 4015 37TH STREET N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4015 37TH STREET N have units with air conditioning?
No, 4015 37TH STREET N does not have units with air conditioning.
