All apartments in Lealman
Find more places like 3054 57TH AVENUE N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lealman, FL
/
3054 57TH AVENUE N
Last updated February 28 2020 at 5:54 AM

3054 57TH AVENUE N

3054 57th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lealman
See all
3 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

3054 57th Avenue North, Lealman, FL 33714

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This unique shabby chic style home includes 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms and a huge 700 sq ft garage with a workshop and plenty parking for any type of cars and trucks or a boat . Good for somebody who has a small home business and needs a huge garage and a lot of parking . Expensive Decorative distressed wood walls and brand new tile.The additional features are an open floor plan with tile floor throughout the house. The master bedroom, master bath and a kitchen are situated towards the back of the home. There is a back door off the kitchen convenient to access the inside utility room with a washer / dryer included. Enjoy the front and the back porch. The location is convenient to I-275, US 19, DOWNTOWN ST PETERSBURG, AND TAMPA, close to a community park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3054 57TH AVENUE N have any available units?
3054 57TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lealman, FL.
What amenities does 3054 57TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 3054 57TH AVENUE N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3054 57TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
3054 57TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3054 57TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 3054 57TH AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lealman.
Does 3054 57TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 3054 57TH AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 3054 57TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3054 57TH AVENUE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3054 57TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 3054 57TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 3054 57TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 3054 57TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 3054 57TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3054 57TH AVENUE N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3054 57TH AVENUE N have units with air conditioning?
No, 3054 57TH AVENUE N does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lealman 2 Bedroom ApartmentsLealman 3 Bedroom Apartments
Lealman Apartments with BalconiesLealman Apartments with Parking
Lealman Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLSouth Sarasota, FLBardmoor, FLHernando Beach, FL
North Weeki Wachee, FLSarasota Springs, FLBee Ridge, FLLake Magdalene, FLSun City Center, FLLongboat Key, FLLaurel, FLBeacon Square, FLPasadena Hills, FLRedington Shores, FLMadeira Beach, FLTierra Verde, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg