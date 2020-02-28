3054 57TH AVENUE N

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This unique shabby chic style home includes 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms and a huge 700 sq ft garage with a workshop and plenty parking for any type of cars and trucks or a boat . Good for somebody who has a small home business and needs a huge garage and a lot of parking . Expensive Decorative distressed wood walls and brand new tile.The additional features are an open floor plan with tile floor throughout the house. The master bedroom, master bath and a kitchen are situated towards the back of the home. There is a back door off the kitchen convenient to access the inside utility room with a washer / dryer included. Enjoy the front and the back porch. The location is convenient to I-275, US 19, DOWNTOWN ST PETERSBURG, AND TAMPA, close to a community park.