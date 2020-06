Amenities

in unit laundry range refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities

Nice 2 bed 1 bath apartment available early January. Located at the end of a dead end street this apartment is a corner unit with a private backyard. Good size living room as soon as you enter the apartment with 2 large bedrooms and bathroom in the hallway. Backdoor in the kitchen leads out to the private backyard. Washer and Dryer closet located in backyard. Washer and Dryer not included. Complex has 3 other units with well established tenants. Quiet neighborhood. Must see!