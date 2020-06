2200 Lazy Ln

Amenities

patio / balcony new construction all utils included parking hot tub furnished

IN THE ELEGANT, SOPHISTICATED NEIGHBORHOOD OF LAZY LAKE/WILTON MANORS, BEAUTIFUL ROOM IN A HOUSE, WITH SHARED BATHROOM. FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED.HAVE THE FEELING OF BEING IN A SPA VACATION IN THIS SANCTUARY HOUSE WITH 0.73 ACRES OF BACK YARD. YOU WILL HAVE YOUR DEDICATED PARKING SPACE, THE BATHROOM TO BE SHARED WITH NOT THE OWNER, BUT THE PERSON IN THE OTHER ROOM.DO NOT MISS OUT ON THIS OPPORTUNITY OF HAVING TO LIVE IN AN UPSCALE NEIGHBORHOOD, WITH A SENSUAL , PEACEFUL, VACATION FEEL PRIVATE ENTRANCE ROOM.