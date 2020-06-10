All apartments in Laurel
Find more places like 745 SHAKETT CREEK DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laurel, FL
/
745 SHAKETT CREEK DRIVE
Last updated June 10 2020 at 7:50 AM

745 SHAKETT CREEK DRIVE

745 Shakett Creek Drive · (484) 904-5588
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Laurel
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

745 Shakett Creek Drive, Laurel, FL 34275

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,475

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 4498 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
ceiling fan
elevator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
media room
Breathtaking views of Intracoastal Waterway from this Key West Style custom home situated in the gated boating community of Shakett Creek Pointe. Fish, Kayak, or paddleboard all from your backyard! This 3-bedroom 3.5 bath, 4,498 square foot home has a private boat dock with lift, an elevator that accesses all three floors, open concept great room with screened balcony & panoramic water views, high ceilings, gourmet kitchen with large hooded gas cooktop, double oven, generous island & butler’s pantry. There is also a formal dining area that can be used as a flex space. The third floor has an open loft area & split bedroom floor plan. The spacious master retreat has a private balcony, en-suite bathroom & three walk-in closets. This home is zoned for the top-rated Sarasota County School District which includes Pine View School for the Gifted. Shakett Creek Pointe is so conveniently located close to everything. Walk, bike or run The Legacy Trail, join one of many area social, golf, & yacht clubs. Soak up the sun at your choice of white sand beaches…only 3.2 miles to Nokomis Public Beach, 5.2 miles to Venice Beach, or 11.6 miles to the famous Siesta Key! Nokomis is bordered by the beautiful cities of Sarasota & Venice with plenty of performing art shows at The Van Wezel & Venice Theatre. This home is a short boat ride to Dona Bay & out to the Gulf of Mexico. Property is listed as an ANNUAL RENTAL with a 12-Month Minimum Lease per HOA restrictions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 745 SHAKETT CREEK DRIVE have any available units?
745 SHAKETT CREEK DRIVE has a unit available for $5,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 745 SHAKETT CREEK DRIVE have?
Some of 745 SHAKETT CREEK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 745 SHAKETT CREEK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
745 SHAKETT CREEK DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 745 SHAKETT CREEK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 745 SHAKETT CREEK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laurel.
Does 745 SHAKETT CREEK DRIVE offer parking?
No, 745 SHAKETT CREEK DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 745 SHAKETT CREEK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 745 SHAKETT CREEK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 745 SHAKETT CREEK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 745 SHAKETT CREEK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 745 SHAKETT CREEK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 745 SHAKETT CREEK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 745 SHAKETT CREEK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 745 SHAKETT CREEK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 745 SHAKETT CREEK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 745 SHAKETT CREEK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 745 SHAKETT CREEK DRIVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Laurel 2 BedroomsLaurel 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Laurel Apartments with GarageLaurel Apartments with Gym
Laurel Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLFort Myers, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLCape Coral, FLPinellas Park, FLPort Charlotte, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FL
Valrico, FLSeminole, FLIona, FLSouth Bradenton, FLRuskin, FLFish Hawk, FLCortez, FLLongboat Key, FLHolmes Beach, FLSiesta Key, FLSarasota Springs, FLSt. James City, FL
South Sarasota, FLSt. Pete Beach, FLMcGregor, FLTreasure Island, FLRotonda, FLEllenton, FLFruitville, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLNorth Sarasota, FLBee Ridge, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLOsprey, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignSuncoast Technical College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity