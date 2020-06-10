745 SHAKETT CREEK DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets ceiling fan elevator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator media room

Breathtaking views of Intracoastal Waterway from this Key West Style custom home situated in the gated boating community of Shakett Creek Pointe. Fish, Kayak, or paddleboard all from your backyard! This 3-bedroom 3.5 bath, 4,498 square foot home has a private boat dock with lift, an elevator that accesses all three floors, open concept great room with screened balcony & panoramic water views, high ceilings, gourmet kitchen with large hooded gas cooktop, double oven, generous island & butler’s pantry. There is also a formal dining area that can be used as a flex space. The third floor has an open loft area & split bedroom floor plan. The spacious master retreat has a private balcony, en-suite bathroom & three walk-in closets. This home is zoned for the top-rated Sarasota County School District which includes Pine View School for the Gifted. Shakett Creek Pointe is so conveniently located close to everything. Walk, bike or run The Legacy Trail, join one of many area social, golf, & yacht clubs. Soak up the sun at your choice of white sand beaches…only 3.2 miles to Nokomis Public Beach, 5.2 miles to Venice Beach, or 11.6 miles to the famous Siesta Key! Nokomis is bordered by the beautiful cities of Sarasota & Venice with plenty of performing art shows at The Van Wezel & Venice Theatre. This home is a short boat ride to Dona Bay & out to the Gulf of Mexico. Property is listed as an ANNUAL RENTAL with a 12-Month Minimum Lease per HOA restrictions.