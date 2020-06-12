All apartments in Laurel
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:24 PM

309 SHORE T ROAD

309 Shore T Road · (941) 266-2684
Location

309 Shore T Road, Laurel, FL 34275

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1192 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
VACATION HOME JUST HALF MILE TO BEACH, SHOPS AND DINING! Enjoy waterfront dining, or go to the beach, swim, kayak, paddle-board or rent boats all withing a half mile! Come back home and swim in the pool, take a bike down the famous legacy trail or hit the off-road bike trails at Carlton Reserve and Myakka Park just 8 miles away. Shop the downtown Venice farmers market or dine in the many fine restaurants less than 2 miles away. Sited on a quiet cul-de-sac, This vacation home is literally at the heart of Sarasota Co. with easy access to several major N-S and E-W roads. You'll not run out of things to do here. Reserve your time slot now! RATE LISTED IS WEEKLY, AVAILABLE FOR NEXT SEASON 2021, BOOK NOW!. Also available for multi-week/ monthly rentals at special rates, call agent/ owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 SHORE T ROAD have any available units?
309 SHORE T ROAD has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 309 SHORE T ROAD have?
Some of 309 SHORE T ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 SHORE T ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
309 SHORE T ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 SHORE T ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 309 SHORE T ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laurel.
Does 309 SHORE T ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 309 SHORE T ROAD does offer parking.
Does 309 SHORE T ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 309 SHORE T ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 SHORE T ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 309 SHORE T ROAD has a pool.
Does 309 SHORE T ROAD have accessible units?
No, 309 SHORE T ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 309 SHORE T ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 309 SHORE T ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 309 SHORE T ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 309 SHORE T ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
