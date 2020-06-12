309 SHORE T ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

VACATION HOME JUST HALF MILE TO BEACH, SHOPS AND DINING! Enjoy waterfront dining, or go to the beach, swim, kayak, paddle-board or rent boats all withing a half mile! Come back home and swim in the pool, take a bike down the famous legacy trail or hit the off-road bike trails at Carlton Reserve and Myakka Park just 8 miles away. Shop the downtown Venice farmers market or dine in the many fine restaurants less than 2 miles away. Sited on a quiet cul-de-sac, This vacation home is literally at the heart of Sarasota Co. with easy access to several major N-S and E-W roads. You'll not run out of things to do here. Reserve your time slot now! RATE LISTED IS WEEKLY, AVAILABLE FOR NEXT SEASON 2021, BOOK NOW!. Also available for multi-week/ monthly rentals at special rates, call agent/ owner.