4532 Bougainvilla Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool bbq/grill internet access

Plan your gateway to the town of Lauderdale by the Sea where the locals say "Relax You Are Here." This is a

tropical oasis with a short distance to the beach. Clean, fully furnished, fully supplied and all utilities included,

including internet and cable. It's move-in ready just bring your toothbrush. Short distance to all the towns

happening all year round. Shopping, supermarket, diner, and restaurants just around the corner. No car needed.

Available rental period 06/15/2020-12/15/2020 at $1,300.