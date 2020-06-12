All apartments in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
4532 Bougainvilla Dr
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:21 PM

4532 Bougainvilla Dr

4532 Bougainvilla Drive · (954) 543-1794
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4532 Bougainvilla Drive, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL 33308
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 515 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
all utils included
pool
bbq/grill
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Plan your gateway to the town of Lauderdale by the Sea where the locals say "Relax You Are Here." This is a
tropical oasis with a short distance to the beach. Clean, fully furnished, fully supplied and all utilities included,
including internet and cable. It's move-in ready just bring your toothbrush. Short distance to all the towns
happening all year round. Shopping, supermarket, diner, and restaurants just around the corner. No car needed.
Available rental period 06/15/2020-12/15/2020 at $1,300.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4532 Bougainvilla Dr have any available units?
4532 Bougainvilla Dr has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4532 Bougainvilla Dr have?
Some of 4532 Bougainvilla Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, all utils included, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4532 Bougainvilla Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4532 Bougainvilla Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4532 Bougainvilla Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4532 Bougainvilla Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea.
Does 4532 Bougainvilla Dr offer parking?
No, 4532 Bougainvilla Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4532 Bougainvilla Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4532 Bougainvilla Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4532 Bougainvilla Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4532 Bougainvilla Dr has a pool.
Does 4532 Bougainvilla Dr have accessible units?
No, 4532 Bougainvilla Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4532 Bougainvilla Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4532 Bougainvilla Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4532 Bougainvilla Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4532 Bougainvilla Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
