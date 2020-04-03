All apartments in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
Find more places like 4525 Poinciana Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:07 PM

4525 Poinciana Street

4525 Poinciana Street · (561) 221-8412
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4525 Poinciana Street, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL 33308
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7 · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 954 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This fully furnished and fully equipped unit is vacation rental ready. The two level condo is located on the 2nd and 3rd floors of the building with eastern views out to Poinciana Street. The property features oak hardwood floors throughout the living areas and travertine in the bathrooms. Entering the unit, guests are greeted with a large dining area opening to a renovated kitchen to the left, a bright living room with a small balcony straight ahead, and an updated half bath. Upstairs, two queen bedrooms sleep up to four guests and share a bathroom featuring dual sinks and a separate, private, toilet and shower area. Located just a short walk east to the beach and a short walk south to the dining, shopping, and entertainment of Commercial Blvd. Rented until May 1, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4525 Poinciana Street have any available units?
4525 Poinciana Street has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4525 Poinciana Street have?
Some of 4525 Poinciana Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4525 Poinciana Street currently offering any rent specials?
4525 Poinciana Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4525 Poinciana Street pet-friendly?
No, 4525 Poinciana Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea.
Does 4525 Poinciana Street offer parking?
No, 4525 Poinciana Street does not offer parking.
Does 4525 Poinciana Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4525 Poinciana Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4525 Poinciana Street have a pool?
No, 4525 Poinciana Street does not have a pool.
Does 4525 Poinciana Street have accessible units?
No, 4525 Poinciana Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4525 Poinciana Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4525 Poinciana Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 4525 Poinciana Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4525 Poinciana Street does not have units with air conditioning.
