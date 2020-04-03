4525 Poinciana Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

This fully furnished and fully equipped unit is vacation rental ready. The two level condo is located on the 2nd and 3rd floors of the building with eastern views out to Poinciana Street. The property features oak hardwood floors throughout the living areas and travertine in the bathrooms. Entering the unit, guests are greeted with a large dining area opening to a renovated kitchen to the left, a bright living room with a small balcony straight ahead, and an updated half bath. Upstairs, two queen bedrooms sleep up to four guests and share a bathroom featuring dual sinks and a separate, private, toilet and shower area. Located just a short walk east to the beach and a short walk south to the dining, shopping, and entertainment of Commercial Blvd. Rented until May 1, 2020.