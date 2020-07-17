All apartments in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
4228 N Ocean Drive 7

4228 Ocean Drive · (646) 321-4627
Location

4228 Ocean Drive, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL 33308

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 7 · Avail. now

$1,600

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 530 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
pool
clubhouse
bbq/grill
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Stunning Condo Just Steps to the Beach - Property Id: 116684

This is an immaculate 1 bedroom, 1 bath, fully furnished, located in a charming beachside town and premier resort area in Lauderdale By The Sea. Just steps to the beach, short walk to supermarket, convenient store, several restaurants and fine dining. It is the ultimate location for work or relaxation, close to financial district and easy access to major highways and convenient from Fort Lauderdale Intl Airport.

This is a small quiet two story complex, can be enjoyed with on-site heated pool, BBQ lounge area, on-site laundry facility and parking.

Contact: 646-321-4627
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4228-n-ocean-drive-lauderdale-by-the-sea-fl-unit-7/116684
Property Id 116684

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5961951)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

