Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
4228 N Ocean Dr
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:02 AM

4228 N Ocean Dr

4228 Ocean Drive · (954) 233-0683
Location

4228 Ocean Drive, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL 33308

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 699 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
pool
bike storage
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
Live in Paradise!!! Walk to beach, restaurants, shopping and entertainment offered in Lauderdale By The Sea. This bright spacious 2 bdrm, 1 bath with ocean facing patio is updated with SS appliances, granite, new cabinets and floors, and new furniture. French Leave has community pool, grills, tiki huts, bike rack, outdoor shower, gardens and laundry. Deeded beach access across street. Electricity and water included. Available February 17th-April at $4000/month. Also available off season May 1st- November 1st at $2000/month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4228 N Ocean Dr have any available units?
4228 N Ocean Dr has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4228 N Ocean Dr have?
Some of 4228 N Ocean Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4228 N Ocean Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4228 N Ocean Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4228 N Ocean Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4228 N Ocean Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea.
Does 4228 N Ocean Dr offer parking?
No, 4228 N Ocean Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4228 N Ocean Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4228 N Ocean Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4228 N Ocean Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4228 N Ocean Dr has a pool.
Does 4228 N Ocean Dr have accessible units?
No, 4228 N Ocean Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4228 N Ocean Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4228 N Ocean Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4228 N Ocean Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4228 N Ocean Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
