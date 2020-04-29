4228 N Ocean Dr

Amenities

Live in Paradise!!! Walk to beach, restaurants, shopping and entertainment offered in Lauderdale By The Sea. This bright spacious 2 bdrm, 1 bath with ocean facing patio is updated with SS appliances, granite, new cabinets and floors, and new furniture. French Leave has community pool, grills, tiki huts, bike rack, outdoor shower, gardens and laundry. Deeded beach access across street. Electricity and water included. Available February 17th-April at $4000/month. Also available off season May 1st- November 1st at $2000/month.