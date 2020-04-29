All apartments in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
261 Shore Ct
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:03 AM

261 Shore Ct

261 Shore Court · (954) 494-8899
Location

261 Shore Court, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL 33308

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$8,500

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 3024 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
Contemporary Luxury Waterfront Townhome w/Ocean Access and private dock to accommodate a 32' vessel. This 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath offers porcelain tile floors throughout, 10' ceilings. Gourmet kitchen boasts. Sub-Zero Refrig/Freezer, Wolf gas-range, Bosch dishwasher. Four level Elevator. Impact windows/doors. Floating staircase with glass railing. 8' solid wood doors, custom built walk in closets, Roof top Terrace with artificial turf and complete with outdoor kitchen & incredible ocean & sunset waterway views. Glass Railings on all balconies. Private 2 car garage. BAYVIEW SCHOOL DISTRICT A+! The quaint, beach town of Lauderdale by the Sea, is known for some of the best dining experiences. Minutes to Fort Lauderdale International Airport, Las Olas Blvd. Unit also for sale, F10224817

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 261 Shore Ct have any available units?
261 Shore Ct has a unit available for $8,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 261 Shore Ct have?
Some of 261 Shore Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 261 Shore Ct currently offering any rent specials?
261 Shore Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 261 Shore Ct pet-friendly?
No, 261 Shore Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea.
Does 261 Shore Ct offer parking?
Yes, 261 Shore Ct does offer parking.
Does 261 Shore Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 261 Shore Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 261 Shore Ct have a pool?
Yes, 261 Shore Ct has a pool.
Does 261 Shore Ct have accessible units?
No, 261 Shore Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 261 Shore Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 261 Shore Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 261 Shore Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 261 Shore Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
