261 Shore Ct

Contemporary Luxury Waterfront Townhome w/Ocean Access and private dock to accommodate a 32' vessel. This 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath offers porcelain tile floors throughout, 10' ceilings. Gourmet kitchen boasts. Sub-Zero Refrig/Freezer, Wolf gas-range, Bosch dishwasher. Four level Elevator. Impact windows/doors. Floating staircase with glass railing. 8' solid wood doors, custom built walk in closets, Roof top Terrace with artificial turf and complete with outdoor kitchen & incredible ocean & sunset waterway views. Glass Railings on all balconies. Private 2 car garage. BAYVIEW SCHOOL DISTRICT A+! The quaint, beach town of Lauderdale by the Sea, is known for some of the best dining experiences. Minutes to Fort Lauderdale International Airport, Las Olas Blvd. Unit also for sale, F10224817