1800 S Ocean Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool putting green bbq/grill internet access tennis court

Welcome to your beach home! Stunning ocean front condo in resort style building is all ready for you. Just bring your toothbrush and bathing suit for a relaxing Florida Style stay. 2 huge bedrooms and beautiful bathrooms, lots of closets, and a gorgeous view of ocean & pool. Fully stocked kitchen, linens, beach chairs, TV with cable and internet. W/D in unit, Building offers 24-hr security, pool, bbq area, beach access, tennis & pickleball courts,putting green, exercise room. ONLY renting FURNISHED, (yearly 2500 or seasonal 4 months min $3200 month)