1800 S Ocean Blvd

Amenities
Welcome to your beach home! Stunning ocean front condo in resort style building is all ready for you. Just bring your toothbrush and bathing suit for a relaxing Florida Style stay. 2 huge bedrooms and beautiful bathrooms, lots of closets, and a gorgeous view of ocean & pool. Fully stocked kitchen, linens, beach chairs, TV with cable and internet. W/D in unit, Building offers 24-hr security, pool, bbq area, beach access, tennis & pickleball courts,putting green, exercise room. ONLY renting FURNISHED, (yearly 2500 or seasonal 4 months min $3200 month)