1770 S Ocean Blvd

Direct Ocean View and Deeded Ocean Access..Feet in the Sand. Boutique Condo Building...Furnished or unfurnished, one bedroom & one and half baths.Turnkey .. all you need is your toothbrush.Impact Glass, Tile throughout. BOSCH WASHER & DRYER IN UNIT. Updated kitchen with corian counters, stainless appliances & white cabinets. Plenty of storage. Take time to relax on your private balcony with direct ocean views or take a dip in the pool. Secure building has just gone through extensive renovations. Full size pool table in bldg.Located within minutes to shopping, dining and entertainment.CABLE TV PREMIUM CHANNELS,PRIVATE HIGH SPEED WIFI SERVICE Value$150 .MONTHLY SANITIZING SERVICE $150 . RENTERS INSURANCE ALSO INCLUDED NON SMOKERS ONLY & NO PETS ALLOWED.