Last updated May 29 2020 at 6:58 PM

1770 S Ocean Blvd

1770 South Ocean Boulevard · (561) 750-4214
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1770 South Ocean Boulevard, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL 33062
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 606 · Avail. now

$2,290

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
pool table
internet access
Direct Ocean View and Deeded Ocean Access..Feet in the Sand. Boutique Condo Building...Furnished or unfurnished, one bedroom & one and half baths.Turnkey .. all you need is your toothbrush.Impact Glass, Tile throughout. BOSCH WASHER & DRYER IN UNIT. Updated kitchen with corian counters, stainless appliances & white cabinets. Plenty of storage. Take time to relax on your private balcony with direct ocean views or take a dip in the pool. Secure building has just gone through extensive renovations. Full size pool table in bldg.Located within minutes to shopping, dining and entertainment.CABLE TV PREMIUM CHANNELS,PRIVATE HIGH SPEED WIFI SERVICE Value$150 .MONTHLY SANITIZING SERVICE $150 . RENTERS INSURANCE ALSO INCLUDED NON SMOKERS ONLY & NO PETS ALLOWED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1770 S Ocean Blvd have any available units?
1770 S Ocean Blvd has a unit available for $2,290 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1770 S Ocean Blvd have?
Some of 1770 S Ocean Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1770 S Ocean Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1770 S Ocean Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1770 S Ocean Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1770 S Ocean Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea.
Does 1770 S Ocean Blvd offer parking?
No, 1770 S Ocean Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 1770 S Ocean Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1770 S Ocean Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1770 S Ocean Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 1770 S Ocean Blvd has a pool.
Does 1770 S Ocean Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1770 S Ocean Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1770 S Ocean Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1770 S Ocean Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 1770 S Ocean Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1770 S Ocean Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
