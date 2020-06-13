Apartment List
203 Apartments for rent in Lantana, FL with balcony

Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
East Central Boulevard
26 Units Available
Aura Seaside
1400 S Dixie Hwy, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,491
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,766
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,765
1439 sqft
Oceanfront community just 15 minutes from Palm Beach and Boca Raton shopping, dining, and entertainment. One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with great views and gourmet kitchens.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
16 Units Available
Town Lantana
1001 Watertower way, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,525
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,401
1268 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Town Lantana in Lantana. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated April 30 at 07:46pm
$
9 Units Available
The View at Waters Edge
6175 Reflections Blvd, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
565 sqft
Near I-95 and Boynton Town Center. This beach-like resort community features a spacious pool with a sundeck, fitness center, and ample green space. Modern interiors with large windows, wood flooring, and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 71

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
890 N Federal Hwy
890 Federal Highway, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1025 sqft
PRICE JUST OT BETTER! Come and discover that special place you will call home, beautiful water views, from almost every window, lot of natural light, nice, clean and remodeled, walking closets, split plan, ready to move, easy condo approval, water

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Central Boulevard
1 Unit Available
1206 S. Lake Dr. Apt. 506
1206 South Lake Drive, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1400 sqft
2/2 Intracoastal Water front Penthouse Condo For Rent. Boaters Paradise Includes boat slip and boat lift up to 35 foot boat. - 2/2 Intracoastal Water front Penthouse Condo For Rent.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Southwinds
1 Unit Available
722 Ridge Road
722 North Ridge Road, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
728 sqft
1/1 Villa with covered patio in the heart of Lantana. Conveniently located just walking distance from all shopping, dining and banking. Pergo floors trough out. Small pet ok. Also public transportation near by. Easy access to I-95.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Ocean Walk
1 Unit Available
332 W Mango Street
332 West Mango Street, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
792 sqft
Comfortable two bedroom unit with hardwood floors, granite counters in the kitchen. Brand new central air just installed. Mostly fenced back yard. Fully enclosed and air conditioned front porch can be a great office or reading room.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
East Ocean Avenue
1 Unit Available
322 N Lake Drive
322 North Lake Drive, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1708 sqft
Bring your Boat! This annual townhome rental is directly on the wide intracoastal waterway and includes a boat slip for up to a 33 foot vessel. Beautiful water views from first and second floors! Two bedrooms, two bathrooms plus laundry upstairs.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Hypoluxo Island
1 Unit Available
110 N Atlantic Drive
110 N Atlantic Dr, Lantana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
2115 sqft
Welcome to Hypoluxo Island. WALKING distance to grocery store, restaurants, walk paths. This beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 Full Bath waterfront / Pool Home has been completely updated.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Hypoluxo Island
1 Unit Available
350 E Ocean Avenue
350 E Ocean Avenue, Lantana, FL
5 Bedrooms
$35,000
5968 sqft
In the exclusive Manalapan-Hypoluxo island community, you will enter a gated Tuscany inspired Intracoastal estate, beautifully appointed in Old World elegance.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Hypoluxo Island
1 Unit Available
402 S Atlantic Drive
402 South Atlantic Drive, Lantana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
1642 sqft
Modern, comfortable house located on Secluded Hypoluxo Island. There are 2 beaches within walking distance: Lantana Beach and a small private beach perfect for launching canoes or paddle boards.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Ocean Walk
1 Unit Available
402 W Ocean Avenue
402 West Ocean Avenue, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,150
1000 sqft
Coastal Living at its best! This cozy 1 bedroom, 1 bath Villa located minutes from the Beach and Intracoastal waterway. Shop and dine on trendy Ocean Ave in Lantana. Recently completely renovated.
Results within 1 mile of Lantana
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
High Ridge
9 Units Available
High Ridge Landing
3609 High Ridge Road, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,384
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,185
1219 sqft
This stunning community is near Boynton Beach. Resort-style amenities throughout including a yoga studio, pool, and clubhouse. Apartments offer stainless steel appliances, wood cabinetry, and luxury finishes.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
3230 S OCEAN
3230 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
980 sqft
Boutique Condo with Private Beach! 2 bed 2 bath ocean and ICW views from living and bedroom balconies. Community Room/Club Room, Fitness and Pool. Plenty of parking. Secured Entry Bldg in sought after Palm Beach.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Whispering Palms
1 Unit Available
1706 Barton Ct
1706 Barton Court, Lake Worth, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1008 sqft
Beautifully updated bedroom/ 2 bathroom villa. Kitchen has granite counter, updated bathroom, new tile floor. Centrally located in lake worth close to shopping centers, I-95, restaurants, beach and recreation area.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
151 Ocean Cay Way
151 Ocean Cay Way, Hypoluxo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2089 sqft
Spectacular Intracoastal Waterfront Townhome - Property Id: 274278 Spectacular Intracoastal Waterfront Townhome in a private tranquil gated community between Delray Beach and Palm Beach. High end finishes.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
3605 S Ocean Boulevard
3605 South Ocean Boulevard, South Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1121 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED ANNUAL RENTAL ! 2ND FLOOR CONDO COMPLETELY UPDATED INCLUDES 2BR/2BA IN A TROPICAL SETTING LOCATED ON THE INTRACOASTAL WATERWAY WITH PRIVATE BEACH ACCESS TO THE OCEAN! FEATURES INCLUDE GRANITE KITCHEN WITH WHITE CABINETS,UPDATED BATH

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
7979 Terrace Road
7979 Terrace Road, San Castle, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
792 sqft
This is a great 2/1 rental near the east Lantana area. NO HOA. Plenty of parking space. Minutes to the beaches. Easy access to I-95 highway. There is a 3rd room that can be used as a Den/Office or small bedroom. Call to make an appointment.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
127 Yacht Club Way
127 Yacht Club Way, Hypoluxo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Story, 2 bed/2.5 bath townhouse in gated Intracoastal Community of the Yacht Club. Beautiful Pool & Spa overlooking the Intracoastal Waterways, tennis courts, fitness center, club house and much more.

1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
3543 S Ocean Boulevard
3543 South Ocean Boulevard, South Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1637 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
RENT 2 OWN OR LEASE PURCHASE ONLY! Rarely available spacious corner townhome with loft directly on the Intracoastal waterway in prime south palm beach location. Located just north of Lantana Rd on A1A...

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Murry Hills
1 Unit Available
3322 Cynthia Lane
3322 Cynthia Lane, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
612 sqft
Completely Furnished Apartment. Move in Ready. New Paint throughout. All new Kitchen appliances, New Kitchen flooring, New Ceiling fans through out, Fully Updated BathRoom. Beautiful Screened Patio off Bedroom.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
3589 S Ocean Boulevard
3589 South Ocean Boulevard, South Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
RARELY AVAILABLE LOFT UNIT, 1 BDRM, 2 FULL BATHS, FURN. W/D. AVAILABLE 3-9 MONTHS. BEAUTIFUL UNIT. VACANT

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
600 Scotia Drive
600 Scotia Dr, Hypoluxo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1168 sqft
2 bedrooms, 2 and 1 half bathrooms with a 1 car garage. All bedrooms on 2nd floor with washer and dryer and 2 bathrooms inside bedrooms. First floor is great room, kitchen, half bathroom and garage.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
1200 Scotia Drive
1200 Scotia Dr, Hypoluxo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1055 sqft
Totally remodeled * Intracoastal * water views in gated neighborhood! New kitchen, quartz countertops, extended bar & stainless appliances! New tile floors throughout! Fresh paint! Upgraded bathroom with beautiful shower & large quartz vanity.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Lantana, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Lantana renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

