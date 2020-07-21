6319 Tower Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

A Must See....Rare find! 3/2/4 Awesome Home on an acre of land. All Utilities INCLUDED, lawn, basic cable, wireless included, trash and pets allowed too! This home includes a family room with a Wood-Burning fire- place for cool evenings, living room and dining room combo, open kitchen with breakfast nook, breakfast bar, fridge, stove, microwave, and a dishwasher, washer-dryer too! The garage is over-sized and will fit 4 cars and has two garage door openers. A large covered deck to enjoy the large open lot great for family and friend gatherings!