Nice and cozy house in desirable Dupree lake community in land o lakes! This three bedroom home has a two car garage with two full baths. The large designer kitchen opens to the family room with tile floors. There are stainless steel appliances. very functional floor plan in nice community with clubhouse and pool. It located near outlet mall, I-75, all shopping, restaurants, hospital, excellent schools, and major highways.